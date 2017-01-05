Coalition of groups rallies for ‘people’s agenda’ - VTDigger
 

Coalition of groups rallies for ‘people’s agenda’

Jan. 5, 2017
minimum wage

Activists hold a sign during a rally Wednesday at the Statehouse. Photo by Andrew Kutches/VTDigger

As lawmakers convened in the Vermont House and Senate for the first day of the biennium Wednesday, a coalition of organizations rallied on the Statehouse steps.

The group called on legislators to move forward with a slew of initiatives, including setting a $15 minimum wage, establishing family and medical leave, and improving water quality — all part of the “people’s agenda” for the next two years.

The coalition included Rights and Democracy, the Vermont Center for Independent Living, Black Lives Matter Vermont, Lake Champlain International and 14 others.

David Zuckerman, who would be sworn in the next day as lieutenant governor, spoke to the crowd of several dozen.

“We represent how people can control the agenda,” he said.

Zuckerman said Vermont has an opportunity to make a statement in the national political context.

“We as a state can be a leader and will be a leader and an example for this country about how people with differences of opinion can have rational conversations, can learn from each other, can hear what each other is saying, and can then work together to move forward on a positive agenda for average ordinary people and not just the super-wealthy,” he said.

Newly elected Rep. Selene Colburn, P-Burlington, and Sen. Debbie Ingram, D-Chittenden, also addressed the crowd.

Some speakers vowed to continue work on issues they have fought on through past years.

Sarah Launderville, of the Vermont Center for Independent Living, called on Vermonters to think of the coming legislative session “as one of hope and action.” She said the group will continue to push to repeal a change in the budget made two years ago that counts a federal disability benefit against the amount families receive from the state’s Reach Up benefit program.

Max Barrows, of Green Mountain Self Advocates, urged an increase in wages for workers who provide developmental services.

Ebony Nyoni, of Black Lives Matter Vermont, said the group aims “to change the way legislators view racism in Vermont.”

“I’m here to state that racism in Vermont is very real, and it kills dreams, it kills people, it hurts families, and it takes away,” Nyoni said.

