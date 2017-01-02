Tom Evslin: Is Vermont better off without Yankee?

Editor’s note: Tom Evslin is an entrepreneur, author and former Douglas administration official.VTDigger says: “… [soon to be ex-Gov.] Shumlin contends the state is better off without Vermont Yankee’s 605 megawatts of power production due to a new emphasis on renewables and efficiency.”
No less an authority than climatologist James Hansen, who is certainly one of the scientists most alarmed by the effects of greenhouse gas emissions, says in an article written with three colleagues:
“To solve the climate problem, policy must be based on facts and not on prejudice. The climate system cares about greenhouse gas emissions – not about whether energy comes from renewable power or abundant nuclear power. Some have argued that it is feasible to meet all of our energy needs with renewables. The 100% renewable scenarios downplay or ignore the intermittency issue by making unrealistic technical assumptions, and can contain high levels of biomass and hydroelectric power at the expense of true sustainability …
“… a build rate of 61 new reactors per year could entirely replace current fossil fuel electricity generation by 2050. Accounting for increased global electricity demand driven by population growth and development in poorer countries, which would add another 54 reactors per year, this makes a total requirement of 115 reactors per year to 2050 to entirely decarbonise the global electricity system in this illustrative scenario. We know that this is technically achievable because France and Sweden were able to ramp up nuclear power to high levels in just 15-20 years.”
Being done in China, of course. In the U.S. this means getting Yucca Mountain open. It was first designated as a repository for nuclear waste in 1987. We’ve paid for it many times over in charges on nuclear plants, but the waste from our current plants is still in their onsite storage pools, largely because Sen. Reid managed to block opening Yucca. He’s gone; time to open Yucca for current and future waste and start building new nukes.
I am NOT advocating massive subsidies for nukes or a prohibition of competing power sources. I am advocating lowering the incredible high cost of building a nuclear plant through regulatory reform and making sure that it is recognized as being carbon-free and smoke-free and Sulphur-free and nitrous-oxide-free etc., etc.
• Wherever there are standards for the amount of “renewable” energy utilities must buy, make sure these are changed to be “emission free” as Hansen suggests. If there are no such standards, nukes will have to compete on price (which I think they’ll be able to do).
• A couple of standard reference designs should be pre-approved. This means that the approval process for each proposed new plant does NOT have to include and should not include the design of the plant itself. Only site-specific issues need to be considered. Permits for new designs should be possible, of course.
• Limit the permitting period to two years. The answer may well be “no” for any specific plant. That frees resources to look to site elsewhere.
• Once a permit is granted, do NOT allow “protests” to disrupt construction. Period. Of course legal appeals are possible, but, once the initial permit has been granted, appellants who want a stay of construction should have to post a bond equal to the cost of the delay which will be forfeited if the appeal is lost.
By the way, steps three and four need to be taken for all infrastructure projects. Interestingly, developers of wind projects in Vermont are finding their projects delayed by harassment as well even after permits are granted.
Just think, once we have enough nuclear plants, we won’t have to footnote that Teslas run on 50 percent coal-derived energy.
The net effect of building more nuclear plants, especially if done without subsidies, should be cheaper and not more expensive power. So, if it turns out that fears of climate change were overdone, we will still have improved the energy supply, especially in developing countries.
But, if you believe in the need for subsidies and mandates, you really should heed Hansen’s advice and insist that they be available to re-establish nuclear power.
Hard to see why this isn’t something we all agree on – unless, of course, we have a vested interest in some other source of energy. Although Yankee needed an update, it’s a shame we can’t continue to enjoy its green low-cost electricity anymore.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
