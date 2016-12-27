David Russell: The art of asymmetrical politics

What others say

Supporters Take the #BernChallenge

Supporters of the presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders are showing their support with “#BernChallenge” videos. - Yahoo!

Bernie Sanders, your cool Socialist grandpa

Mr. Sanders’s appeal stems from his own un-electability. - The New York Times

Bernie Sanders for young and old

Sanders is right in saying that that Social Security benefits should be increased for every senior except the wealthiest. - The Hill

What You Need to Know About "SandersCare"

The single-payer bill the senator introduced two years ago has no co-sponsors. - ABC News

He’s playing this game to win

Sanders is beginning to evolve under pressure from Clinton. - The Washington Post

