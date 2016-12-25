Barrie Dunsmore: Wreaking havoc on America

Editor’s note: This commentary by retired ABC News diplomatic correspondent Barrie Dunsmore first appeared in the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and Rutland Herald Sunday edition. All his columns can be found on his website, www.barriedunsmore.com.In the spirit of the Christmas season I know it is time to suppress my raging doubts with the outcome of the presidential election. Actually, in the decade of writing this column, I have consciously tried to be a voice of moderation. But recent events are proving an enormous challenge. In the face of an oncoming political cataclysm, how does one, or indeed should one demonstrate moderation?
According to the man whose birth some 2,000 years ago we Christians celebrate this weekend, when slapped in the face by an adversary or misfortune, we should turn the other cheek. In spite of what ultimately happened to him, Jesus was not wrong, in the sense that in order to create a perfect world, we need to be able to do that. But the world then and now is far from perfect. And too often in history and in the present, moderation is not seen as a virtue — but as a weakness to be exploited by those who live by their own rules.
And so, when it comes to Donald Trump, I will show moderation when he does. And among those who love him or hate him, the word moderate is never used.
I have many reasons for being anti-Trump. But at the top of my list is his demonstrable threat to the very institutions that make up American democracy. True, these institutions have been seriously tested through the years — most notably by the Civil War. Yet even today the poisonous residue of slavery continues to exist. The criminal justice system cries out for dramatic reform of laws which discriminate against people of color. Still most Americans tell pollsters they believe that on the question of race, the country is significantly better than it was 50 years ago and they often cite Barack Obama’s election as president for two terms, as proof of this. Ironically, Obama’s critics, first among those one Donald J. Trump, blame Obama for a new crisis in race relations. Exploiting racial issues is of course the deceit of the demagogue, at which Trump has demonstrated his mastery. But divide and rule will not “make America great again.” It will accomplish quite the opposite.
Through his Cabinet choices, Trump seems to be deliberately trying to weaken the institutions of governance by guaranteeing their dysfunction and ultimate failure. Some notable examples:
Andrew Puzder, Trump’s choice to be labor secretary, is a fast food executive who specializes in television commercials showing scantily clad young women pigging out on burgers. He opposes increasing the minimum wage laws and is expected to roll back Obama rules designed to protect the large number of federal contractor workers.
Scott Pruit is the designated administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. As Oklahoma’s attorney general, he is a leading climate change denier and widely believed to be in the pocket of the oil, gas and coal industries. He wants the U.S. to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.
U.S. Rep. Tom Price, an orthopedic surgeon and six-term Georgian Republican, is to head Health and Human Services. Price has made a career out of trying to undermine the Affordable Care Act on the specious grounds that it interferes with the doctor-patient relationship. Repealing the act will deprive at least 20 million Americans of health insurance. Price will no doubt play a role in House Speaker Paul Ryan’s dream of privatizing Medicare and Social Security.
Betsy Devos, is to be secretary of education. Trump has said he wants to drastically cut the department. Devos, who is a strong supporter of charter schools and equally strong critic of public education, would therefore seem to fit the bill.
Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions is the nominee for attorney general. Sessions is a hardliner on immigration enforcement and tough-on-crime measures — not exactly the man to lead reforming the criminal justice system. Nor is he inclined to vigorously defend what’s left of the Voting Rights Act. In 1986 Sessions was nominated for a federal judgeship but was rejected by the Senate for things he had said and done which were deemed to be racially charged.
Then there is Lt. Gen. Michael J. Flynn, named to be Trump’s national security adviser. He does not need Senate confirmation. His last job was director of the Defense Intelligence Agency from which he was relieved by the Obama administration. He is militantly anti-Islamic and recently was outed for having forwarded a fake news item as a “Must Read” which suggested that Hillary Clinton and others had been involved in a child sex ring. Flynn would be Trump’s closest foreign and military adviser.
I am withholding judgment on Rex Tillerson, head of Exxon-Mobile and Marine Corps Gen. James Mathis, named as secretaries of state and defense respectively. In terms of competence they seem among the best of Trump’s nominees. We’ll see the extent of their negative baggage during their confirmation hearings.
There are also several billionaires and a trio of Goldman Sachs executives to run treasury and economic matters. You get the picture.
However there are two other crucially important institutions which Trump has been openly challenging – the United States intelligence community and the American mainstream news media.
Trump says he simply does not believe the collective conclusions of all 17 government intelligence agencies that Russian government operatives hacked the files of the Democratic National Committee and of John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager; and that President Putin personally guided the dispersion of the hacked material to places like WikiLeaks to discredit the American political system — AND — to help Trump. The central question is: Does the roughly $80 billion a year America pays for gathering intelligence outweigh the ill-informed opinions of Donald Trump’s gut (and what he sees on Cable TV Talk Shows like MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”)? Stay tuned.
As for the news media, they have yet to concede their critical role in getting Trump elected, while Trump continues to vilify reporters and to limit their access with the apparent goal of greatly diminishing their role in reporting on him. Barring the unforeseen, that will be the subject of my next column.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
