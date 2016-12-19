 

Darren Springer: Fighting climate change in the years ahead

Dec. 19, 2016, 7:11 pm by 22 Comments

Editor’s note: This commentary is by Darren Springer, of Burlington, who is chief of staff in the Office of Gov. Peter Shumlin. He previously served as the deputy commissioner for the Public Service Department and was a senior policy adviser and chief counsel for Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The national election of 2016 was consequential in many ways, including for our work fighting climate change. As I think about where we are in 2016, I have been thinking back to the start of my career in 2005.

That was a time when the EPA did not recognize the dangers of climate change. Coal accounted for half of our electricity generation. The LED bulb and cold-climate heat pumps were not available, and the Chevy Volt had not debuted. Vermont had one 6-megawatt wind project, and solar energy was not yet widely affordable.

We can be proud of what we accomplished since then, because of smart incentives, an historic clean energy stimulus package, rising fuel economy standards, new clean air pollution limits, actions by forward-looking businesses, and creative state energy policies.

Today, U.S. energy-sector carbon dioxide emissions are at their lowest levels since 1991. Coal produces less than a third of our electricity. Wind energy is one of the top technologies being added to the U.S. grid. Solar provides enough power for over six million homes, and has created over 200,000 American jobs.

In Vermont, we are using less electricity than a decade ago, thanks to efficiency. We have hundreds of megawatts of solar and wind power on the grid. We have over 17,000 clean energy jobs, and the second lowest electric rates in New England.

All of that said, I must admit back in 2005 I thought it would get easier to make progress on fighting climate change as technology improved. But in many ways, it has become harder.

By continuing to lead, and by joining with like-minded communities and states, we can keep the light burning for climate progress during the potentially dark years ahead.

 

Solar panels and plug-in vehicles that looked boutique to fossil fuel competitors in 2005, are now making real gains in market share. The fossil fuel industry has already received more federal research dollars than wind, solar, hydropower, biomass, geothermal, and all energy efficiency technologies, combined. Now it is set to receive over $100 billion in additional federal subsidies over the next 10 years.

Instead of ending those subsidies and investing in clean energy, the next Congress appears focused on rolling back Clean Air Act protections and fuel efficiency standards.

There is not much hope coming from Washington, D.C. But I was reminded at a recent gathering of hundreds of Vermont town energy and grassroots leaders that there is still hope here in Vermont and in communities across our nation. These committed citizens represent what I think of as a network of climate resistance leaders opposing the polluter agenda in Washington, D.C. The good news today is that we have more businesses joining the clean energy economy, creating new jobs in the clean energy workforce. And we have the technologies we need to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Those technologies are getting more affordable by the day. Take the LED light bulb. The Department of Energy created the L Prize to promote investment in LED bulbs, and Philips won the prize. They created a bulb 83 percent more efficient than a 60-watt incandescent, and it sold for around $50-$60 when it went on sale in 2012. This year, in an after-Thanksgiving circular, an even more efficient LED bulb was offered for 89 cents. When we succeed through policy and innovation in driving the price for clean technologies that low, everyone who wants to save money is going to buy them. In Vermont over the last six years the price for solar has declined by 75 percent. Similar dramatic price declines are happening with battery storage technologies. Congress can try to roll back policies, but no one can roll back economic reality.

In Vermont, we have energy efficiency programs and a Renewable Energy Standard which will keep us moving forward. By continuing to lead, and by joining with like-minded communities and states, we can keep the light burning for climate progress during the potentially dark years ahead. If the federal government withdraws from the fight, that does not absolve our responsibility to do our part. If anything, it means we fight harder than we ever have before.

As President Kennedy once said, “We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard … because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one which we intend to win.”

Today, we are counting on the climate resistance leaders here in Vermont and across this country to harness the sun, and the wind, and the water, and our technological innovation to protect our planet from climate change. Not because it is easy, but because it is hard and necessary. We must accept the challenge, we cannot postpone action, and we must win.

Mark Whitworth
2 days 10 hours ago

The Shumlin administration’s climate legacy is disastrous. Environmental destruction, degradation of our defenses against the impacts of climate change, and the sacrifice of Vermonters to support his crony capitalism.

Paul Burns
1 day 23 hours ago

A great, positive vision. This is the way forward.

scott jennings
1 day 4 hours ago

Actually, in most all national polls and surveys prior to the election, “climate change” or “global warming” were among the bottom of the list of concerns. Vermont’s population is 0.00008412865 of the world’s population but Vermonters are told we have to suffer the consequences. Unfortunately, wealthy big wind and solar corporatists (and corporatist lobbyists like VPIRG) have undue influence in our state. Like Mr. Whitworth stated, crony capitalism in Vermont is will lead to more environmental destruction and degradation of our landscape.

Edward letourneau
1 day 21 hours ago

“…LED bulb was offered for 89 cents.” — They are not really $.98 cents. We are paying the difference through taxes in out power bills every month.

Wayne M Flewelling
1 day 21 hours ago

I appreciate the retrospective, the reality on the ground, and the threats that may come our way from, ironically, the government which is supposed to have our backs, and our children’s backs. There can be no silence, no bystanders. If we cannot depend upon our national leaders, then we must depend upon one another to leave this world a little better than when we found it. Thanks for writing this piece- connecting with others and building a strong collective voice is essential.

Peter Yankowski
1 day 21 hours ago
What Mr. Springer fails to tell us is that his method of developing renewable energy is the equivalent of planting pansies using a ten ton bulldoze and dynamite. His methods are questionable as to the utility of pansies planted, but the damage to our mountain tops, meadows and roadways is readily evident. Mr. Springer following the lead of Gov. Shumlin, along with cheering leading from Paul Burns, voting of Tony Klein….all tied together with plenty of money from the industrial wind and solar industry has resulted in a clumsy, costly and questionable energy policy producing intermittent and unreliable sources of… Read more »
John McClaughry
1 day 20 hours ago
Springer declares that the fossil fuel industry “is set to receive over $100 billion in additional federal subsidies over the next 10 years.” The Obama Energy Information Administration in its March 2015 report on Direct Federal Financial Interventions and Subsidies reports that in 2013 fossil fuels got $3.431 B in subsidies, compared to $15.043 B for renewables. Springer needs to justify his “$100 billion over ten years for fossil fuels” claim. Anyone who has served Sanders and Shumlin on energy and climate issues has probably not been required to rigorously stick to the facts, when the political interests of those… Read more »
Gary Murdock
1 day 20 hours ago

“Anyone who has served Sanders and Shumlin on energy and climate issues has probably not been required to rigorously stick to the facts”

Envelope please…And the understatement of the year award goes to…John McClaughry!

John Greenberg
1 day 9 hours ago
John McClaughry: Are the only subsidies provided by the federal government to the fossil fuel industries “direct?” Does the EIA report you cite include all subsidies or does it explicitly excluded a variety of subsidies including those granted to non-energy businesses (such as depreciation, investment tax credits, etc.)? Is 2013 a 10-year period? Is there no possibility that a future administration will add subsidies for fossil fuels during the next 10 years which were not granted by the previous administration? Since the answer to all of these questions is no, please provide further documentation that Mr. Springer’s claim is false.… Read more »
John McClaughry
19 hours 6 minutes ago

It’s up to Springer to defend his assertions. To answer all your questions, see the EIA report at https://www.eia.gov/analysis/requests/subsidy/. I suppose it’s possible that Trump and Congress might quadruple subsidies to fossil fuels in the next four or eight years, but Springer doesn’t know that, and neither do you and I. I just like some backup for what I see as extraordinary (and likely indefensible) assertions.

Peter Yankowski
18 hours 5 seconds ago
Mr. Springer, in his commentary, and the Shumlin administration have repeatedly crowed about Vermont’s low power rates. This is done in the context of the benefits of big wind and solar expansion, which gives the impression that Vermont’s low electric rates are due to the expansion of industrial size wind and solar development. As John McClaughry states “It’s up tp Springer to defend his assertions.” With this in mind, Mr. Springer should provide evidence that Vermont’s lower power rates are due to Shumlin policies related to industrial wind and solar expansion and not savings realized from the merger of CVPS… Read more »
John Greenberg
8 hours 43 minutes ago
Peter Yankowski: You may have the “impression” that someone has argued that “Vermont’s low electric rates are due to the expansion of industrial size wind and solar development,” but no one that I’m aware of has actually made that statement, except, of course, you. Unless you have an actual statement from Mr. Springer making that suggestion, there is nothing for him to defend. To be clear, each part of your statement is factual: 1) Vermont does have lower rates than most of our neighbors in New England and 2) Vermont has built-out wind and solar during the Shumlin administration. But… Read more »
John Greenberg
8 hours 32 minutes ago
Peter Yankowski: “Everything I’ve seen seems to indicate that the cost of power generated by industrial wind and solar development is far more expensive that [sic] hydro or nuclear or primary sources of power.” You need to look further. Please see http://www.sevendaysvt.com/OffMessage/archives/2016/09/16/first-wind-project-on-us-forest-service-land-set-to-break-ground: “The developer has an agreement with Green Mountain Power to purchase 30 megawatts of power for 4.8 cents per kilowatt from the project once it is constructed.” At that price, the power from the Deerfield wind project is considerably cheaper than the power VY offered in 2010, which was priced at 6.1 cents, required GMP to give up… Read more »
John Greenberg
8 hours 54 minutes ago

John:

I HAVE read the report which is why I already reported that “the answer to all of these questions is no. I also carried on a voluminous and detailed discussion of the report right here in VT Digger with both Lance Hagen and Willem Post. See, e,g, http://vtdigger.org/2015/03/13/suzanna-jones-the-business-of-climate-change/#comment-220336, http://vtdigger.org/2015/09/04/wind-developer-gets-extension-to-study-windham-county-site/#comment-245488 and http://vtdigger.org/2015/03/13/suzanna-jones-the-business-of-climate-change/#comment-220336 among quite a few others.

The EIA report does nothing at all to invalidate Mr. Springer’s claim.

That said, Mr. Springer needs to defend his own numbers.

Grace Gershuny
1 day 17 hours ago
Thanks — Nice positive message, but there is one big important strategy that you (and most others) neglect. Agriculture may be the biggest source of climate change-inducing emissions, and could actually begin reversing it without expensive technology or reducing food production. This can be done by reducing or eliminating synthetic nitrogen use and enhancing soil (and crop) health by building soil organic content and biological activity. Side effects of this strategy include healthier livestock, more biodiversity, and cleaner water. “Organic farming” is one of several terms that can be used to describe it, one that has been shown to have… Read more »
Moshe Braner
1 day 17 hours ago

“… LED bulbs … They created a bulb 83 percent more efficient than a 60-watt incandescent…”

– percentages are so easy to mis-use. You did not mean that it produces 83% more light (less than double) for the same amount of electricity, but that’s what it actually says. More correct is to say “uses 83% less electricity to produce the same amount of light”. But it is far simpler and less error-prone to skip the percentages all together and talk about the ratio instead: “created a bulb that is 6 times more efficient”.

Jim Sawhill
1 day 14 hours ago

The real “fight” is against this progressive propaganda in favor of facts and truth:

Obsolete Climate Science on CO2
http://www.hoover.org/research/obsolete-climate-science?utm_content=bufferefd7e&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer

Get ready for some changes!

Steve Comeau
1 day 8 hours ago
Hydraulic fracturing (fracking) and has resulted in the biggest change in energy production, as coal has gone down and natural gas has replaced it as the biggest fuel source for US electricity. This is the biggest reason for lower CO2 emissions in recent years. In New England, Natural Gas accounts for about ½ of the electricity generated in New England. According to ISO New England, natural gas accounts for over 60% of proposed new generating capacity and efficiency and solar will help keep electricity usage flat to a small decline over the next decade. Renewable energy generation is projected to… Read more »
Tom Grout
23 hours 36 minutes ago

Are these the same LED lights on pickup trucks that blind me as I drive down the road at night?

John Grady
23 hours 8 minutes ago

Vermont is less than .0001% of the global population of 7.5 Billion people which increased by 1 Billion in the last 10 years making whatever goes on in Vermont totally irrelevant.

In less than 3 days the global population will add another Vermont.

“human numbers increase by over 228,000 every 24 hours”
https://www.populationinstitute.org/programs/gpso/gpso/

9,500 per hour
Vermont has 625,000 people
2 days 18 hours to add 625,000 people to the world population.

My LED bulb isn’t going to save humanity which is going to get reduced big time by mother nature when something like Ebola wipes out most of the population.

edward letourneau
23 hours 6 minutes ago

None of these green people have any understanding of how the power grid works, nor do they have any concept of the fact that power must be generated when its needed. Wind and solar and hydro cannot fill the requirement.

John Greenberg
8 hours 25 minutes ago

Edward Letourneau:

Plenty of the “green people” I’ve encountered have quite a good idea of how the power grid works and ALL of them understand that power must either be “generated when it’s needed,” or supplied by other means (e.g. batteries).

“Wind and solar and hydro cannot fill the requirement.” Perhaps you’d like to explain that to Hydro Quebec, which supplies its own citizens and a significant chunk of Vermont power using (almost exclusively) hydro and wind.

For someone who claims to have spent decades in the power industry, some of the things you say in these comments is pretty outrageous.

