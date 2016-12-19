Darren Springer: Fighting climate change in the years ahead

Editor’s note: This commentary is by Darren Springer, of Burlington, who is chief of staff in the Office of Gov. Peter Shumlin. He previously served as the deputy commissioner for the Public Service Department and was a senior policy adviser and chief counsel for Sen. Bernie Sanders.The national election of 2016 was consequential in many ways, including for our work fighting climate change. As I think about where we are in 2016, I have been thinking back to the start of my career in 2005.
That was a time when the EPA did not recognize the dangers of climate change. Coal accounted for half of our electricity generation. The LED bulb and cold-climate heat pumps were not available, and the Chevy Volt had not debuted. Vermont had one 6-megawatt wind project, and solar energy was not yet widely affordable.
We can be proud of what we accomplished since then, because of smart incentives, an historic clean energy stimulus package, rising fuel economy standards, new clean air pollution limits, actions by forward-looking businesses, and creative state energy policies.
Today, U.S. energy-sector carbon dioxide emissions are at their lowest levels since 1991. Coal produces less than a third of our electricity. Wind energy is one of the top technologies being added to the U.S. grid. Solar provides enough power for over six million homes, and has created over 200,000 American jobs.
In Vermont, we are using less electricity than a decade ago, thanks to efficiency. We have hundreds of megawatts of solar and wind power on the grid. We have over 17,000 clean energy jobs, and the second lowest electric rates in New England.
All of that said, I must admit back in 2005 I thought it would get easier to make progress on fighting climate change as technology improved. But in many ways, it has become harder.
By continuing to lead, and by joining with like-minded communities and states, we can keep the light burning for climate progress during the potentially dark years ahead.
Solar panels and plug-in vehicles that looked boutique to fossil fuel competitors in 2005, are now making real gains in market share. The fossil fuel industry has already received more federal research dollars than wind, solar, hydropower, biomass, geothermal, and all energy efficiency technologies, combined. Now it is set to receive over $100 billion in additional federal subsidies over the next 10 years.
Instead of ending those subsidies and investing in clean energy, the next Congress appears focused on rolling back Clean Air Act protections and fuel efficiency standards.
There is not much hope coming from Washington, D.C. But I was reminded at a recent gathering of hundreds of Vermont town energy and grassroots leaders that there is still hope here in Vermont and in communities across our nation. These committed citizens represent what I think of as a network of climate resistance leaders opposing the polluter agenda in Washington, D.C. The good news today is that we have more businesses joining the clean energy economy, creating new jobs in the clean energy workforce. And we have the technologies we need to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
Those technologies are getting more affordable by the day. Take the LED light bulb. The Department of Energy created the L Prize to promote investment in LED bulbs, and Philips won the prize. They created a bulb 83 percent more efficient than a 60-watt incandescent, and it sold for around $50-$60 when it went on sale in 2012. This year, in an after-Thanksgiving circular, an even more efficient LED bulb was offered for 89 cents. When we succeed through policy and innovation in driving the price for clean technologies that low, everyone who wants to save money is going to buy them. In Vermont over the last six years the price for solar has declined by 75 percent. Similar dramatic price declines are happening with battery storage technologies. Congress can try to roll back policies, but no one can roll back economic reality.
In Vermont, we have energy efficiency programs and a Renewable Energy Standard which will keep us moving forward. By continuing to lead, and by joining with like-minded communities and states, we can keep the light burning for climate progress during the potentially dark years ahead. If the federal government withdraws from the fight, that does not absolve our responsibility to do our part. If anything, it means we fight harder than we ever have before.
As President Kennedy once said, “We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard … because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one which we intend to win.”
Today, we are counting on the climate resistance leaders here in Vermont and across this country to harness the sun, and the wind, and the water, and our technological innovation to protect our planet from climate change. Not because it is easy, but because it is hard and necessary. We must accept the challenge, we cannot postpone action, and we must win.
22 Comments on "Darren Springer: Fighting climate change in the years ahead"
The Shumlin administration’s climate legacy is disastrous. Environmental destruction, degradation of our defenses against the impacts of climate change, and the sacrifice of Vermonters to support his crony capitalism.
A great, positive vision. This is the way forward.
Actually, in most all national polls and surveys prior to the election, “climate change” or “global warming” were among the bottom of the list of concerns. Vermont’s population is 0.00008412865 of the world’s population but Vermonters are told we have to suffer the consequences. Unfortunately, wealthy big wind and solar corporatists (and corporatist lobbyists like VPIRG) have undue influence in our state. Like Mr. Whitworth stated, crony capitalism in Vermont is will lead to more environmental destruction and degradation of our landscape.
“…LED bulb was offered for 89 cents.” — They are not really $.98 cents. We are paying the difference through taxes in out power bills every month.
I appreciate the retrospective, the reality on the ground, and the threats that may come our way from, ironically, the government which is supposed to have our backs, and our children’s backs. There can be no silence, no bystanders. If we cannot depend upon our national leaders, then we must depend upon one another to leave this world a little better than when we found it. Thanks for writing this piece- connecting with others and building a strong collective voice is essential.
“Anyone who has served Sanders and Shumlin on energy and climate issues has probably not been required to rigorously stick to the facts”
Envelope please…And the understatement of the year award goes to…John McClaughry!
It’s up to Springer to defend his assertions. To answer all your questions, see the EIA report at https://www.eia.gov/analysis/requests/subsidy/. I suppose it’s possible that Trump and Congress might quadruple subsidies to fossil fuels in the next four or eight years, but Springer doesn’t know that, and neither do you and I. I just like some backup for what I see as extraordinary (and likely indefensible) assertions.
John:
I HAVE read the report which is why I already reported that “the answer to all of these questions is no. I also carried on a voluminous and detailed discussion of the report right here in VT Digger with both Lance Hagen and Willem Post. See, e,g, http://vtdigger.org/2015/03/13/suzanna-jones-the-business-of-climate-change/#comment-220336, http://vtdigger.org/2015/09/04/wind-developer-gets-extension-to-study-windham-county-site/#comment-245488 and http://vtdigger.org/2015/03/13/suzanna-jones-the-business-of-climate-change/#comment-220336 among quite a few others.
The EIA report does nothing at all to invalidate Mr. Springer’s claim.
That said, Mr. Springer needs to defend his own numbers.
“… LED bulbs … They created a bulb 83 percent more efficient than a 60-watt incandescent…”
– percentages are so easy to mis-use. You did not mean that it produces 83% more light (less than double) for the same amount of electricity, but that’s what it actually says. More correct is to say “uses 83% less electricity to produce the same amount of light”. But it is far simpler and less error-prone to skip the percentages all together and talk about the ratio instead: “created a bulb that is 6 times more efficient”.
The real “fight” is against this progressive propaganda in favor of facts and truth:
Obsolete Climate Science on CO2
http://www.hoover.org/research/obsolete-climate-science?utm_content=bufferefd7e&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer
Get ready for some changes!
Are these the same LED lights on pickup trucks that blind me as I drive down the road at night?
Vermont is less than .0001% of the global population of 7.5 Billion people which increased by 1 Billion in the last 10 years making whatever goes on in Vermont totally irrelevant.
In less than 3 days the global population will add another Vermont.
“human numbers increase by over 228,000 every 24 hours”
https://www.populationinstitute.org/programs/gpso/gpso/
9,500 per hour
Vermont has 625,000 people
2 days 18 hours to add 625,000 people to the world population.
My LED bulb isn’t going to save humanity which is going to get reduced big time by mother nature when something like Ebola wipes out most of the population.
None of these green people have any understanding of how the power grid works, nor do they have any concept of the fact that power must be generated when its needed. Wind and solar and hydro cannot fill the requirement.
Edward Letourneau:
Plenty of the “green people” I’ve encountered have quite a good idea of how the power grid works and ALL of them understand that power must either be “generated when it’s needed,” or supplied by other means (e.g. batteries).
“Wind and solar and hydro cannot fill the requirement.” Perhaps you’d like to explain that to Hydro Quebec, which supplies its own citizens and a significant chunk of Vermont power using (almost exclusively) hydro and wind.
For someone who claims to have spent decades in the power industry, some of the things you say in these comments is pretty outrageous.