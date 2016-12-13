 

Marilyn Mahusky: Aiming for equity in education

Dec. 13, 2016, 8:01 pm by 37 Comments

Editor’s note: This commentary is by Marilyn Mahusky, a staff attorney with Vermont Legal Aid’s Disability Law Project.

The central purpose of proposed State Board of Education Rule 2200 is to ensure equity and equal opportunity for all students, including students with learning differences. It is about inclusion and prohibiting exclusion based on disability by independent schools that accept public funds.

Students with disabilities comprise about 15 percent of Vermont’s student population. This includes students with a range of learning differences from mild to severe. These students live in our towns and communities; they are our neighbors, perhaps even our own children and grandchildren.

In at least one instance siblings were separated when an independent school in Vermont asked the sibling with a recently diagnosed learning difference to leave.

 

The Education for Handicapped Children Act, the forerunner of the Individuals with Disabilities Act, was passed by Congress in 1975 to remedy the exclusion of children with disabilities from our public schools. Prior to passage of the Education for Handicapped Children Act, students with disabilities were warehoused in segregated schools and denied access to an education. As a nation and as a state, we have come a long way. One of the last barriers to equal educational opportunity in Vermont is the unequal treatment of students with disabilities in accessing an independent school education.

As the opponents of SBE Rule 2200 have expressed, Vermont has a long tradition of independent schools. Many towns no longer operate public schools, and tuition all of their students to other schools. In Plymouth, for example, most of the students use their public tuition dollars to attend the public schools in Woodstock. By comparison many of the students in and around St. Johnsbury and Manchester send their students, and their public tuition dollars, to independent schools. Over 85 percent of Burr and Burton Academy students and 65 percent of St. Johnsbury Academy students are publicly tuitioned. Without doubt, independent schools play an important role in our educational continuum.

However, children with disabilities are often excluded from the independent school option. Students with disabilities are not permitted to apply, or are asked to leave after acceptance when a disability comes to light. In at least one instance siblings were separated when an independent school in Vermont asked the sibling with a recently diagnosed learning difference to leave. This kind of discrimination violates the spirit of inclusion in our society, and the civil rights of individuals with disabilities. Our schools and communities benefit when we include people with disabilities in all aspects of our lives and ensure equity and equal opportunity. SBE 2200 makes equity and educational opportunity a reality for all students.

Julie Hansen
8 days 22 hours ago
I have no idea where you get your information. Parents are not able to choose a general education independent school for their children once their children have been identified as learning disabled in the public school system. If independent schools have, in fact,denied admission to a student it would be based on the fact the public system would deny supports that are otherwise provided to students with disabilities in public system. I run an independent school and we have taken many students with disabilities and have been told by the district that we are responsible for providing the services with… Read more »
Karen Schwartz
8 days 6 hours ago

According to the State Board of Education, in its vtdigger article today, school districts are supposed to pick up the cost of students who need Individual Education Plan services when attending an independent school.
“The home school district for the student serves as the LEA (as it does currently) and reimburses the independent school for special education services in the IEP, including any additional contracted services associated with the IEP (as it does currently).”
Why don’t independent schools help families tap those resources? Could it be because they don’t want to provide these services, and/or don’t want these (our) kids?

Matt Young
8 days 5 hours ago
Karen, I guess I would ask you why the public schools don’t “tap those same resources” Often times the public school monopoly refuses to send (or pay for) children on an IEP to independent schools. They would hate to send a child to what they see as a competitor. (Even if it’s the best place for the child) Many students with disabilities attend independent schools and many students hastily categorized (by the public school factory) as learning impaired go on to succeed and flourish at independent schools. No one school is the right fit for every child and public schools… Read more »
Tom Grout
8 days 2 hours ago

Lets not forget the business side of this where the special ed department does not want to downsize their comfy staff or feel threatened if a comfy staff member is reduced from 1.0 to .70 because the case load has been reassigned.

Janice Prindle
7 days 7 hours ago
Special educators are the hardest working of all, they rarely have enough staff, and reassigning one student doesn’t begin to affect the staff levels either way. I speak as a recently retired teacher who worked daily with special ed staff and paras. Nobody does it for the business. They do it because they care for kids, and some kids need a lot of help. Some, not as much.The level of need can change for the same student from semester to semester depending on coursework. Or their development. No one micromanages caseload for budgeting the way you imply. It would be… Read more »
Julie Hansen
8 days 1 hour ago

As an independent school we have done this regularly for our students who have been on IEPs in the public system. If the district does not recommend our school for those students we are denied any funds at all. We have published this information a number of times. Students on IEPs in the public system cannot choose the school they wish to attend — even if they live in a sending town. The district determines when,what,and how all services to be rendered.

Jay Eshelman
8 days 3 hours ago
Julie: I’ve been reviewing Part B. There is a comprehensive section on procedures for Children With Disabilities Enrolled by Their Parents in Private Schools. In fact, eligible private schools include religious schools. Here’s the link to Part B. Part B does not prohibit parents from choosing a private school for SPED services nor does it prohibit them from receiving receiving reimbursement payments when they do so. There are, however, specific procedures that must be followed. Here’s a link to Part B. http://www.parentcenterhub.org/wp-content/uploads/repo_items/IDEA2004regulations.pdf If your district isn’t explaining your options to the parents you serve, they are breaking the law. On… Read more »
Matt Young
7 days 23 hours ago
Jay, we tried and tried but the slick public education attorney beat us on a technicality, we weren’t even allowed to be heard. The public school district gave us an outdated copy of parents rights which didn’t contain the very provision they beat us on. It’s a stacked deck and the public education monopoly has unlimited funds (our tax dollars) Mrs Hansen is in fact well versed in all of this but she has seen over and over again the district refuse to do what is right and frankly what is legal. I’m happy she spends her time doing a… Read more »
Julie Hansen
7 days 23 hours ago
According the Vermont Special Education Regulations, 2368.1.4 No Right to FAPE for Children with Disabilities Placed by Their Parents at Independent School. (the bold was his) “No parentally-placed child has an entitlement to a FAPE in an independent school (a) Where services are provided, they shall be provided at the discretion of the school district in which the independent school is located. b) The school district of the parent’s residence shall offer to make a FAPE available in the event the child’s parent seeks enrollment in public school. Additionally, the school district of residence shall be prepared to develop an… Read more »
Jay Eshelman
7 days 21 hours ago

Julie/Matt: I stand corrected!

I’ve successfully cited Federal regulations in years past on the basis of IDEA being a Federal Law. Clearly Vermont’s SPED regulations now contradict Federal SPED regulations. Whether or not Vermont’s authority supersedes Federal regulation is an argument I’m not prepared to tackle at this time.

With the recent defeat of Vernon’s request to leave the WSESU and the continued Act 46 education power grab, I can only thank goodness the students of the parents I assisted in the past are grown and out of school.

Jay Eshelman
7 days 21 hours ago

What’s most disconcerting about this circumstance is that recent Federal education policies proposing to send more and more education governance back to the States (i.e. promoting so-called ‘local control’), reinforces the continuation of Vermont’s totalitarian State education monopoly. It’s no wonder education special interest groups and the State Board of Education act with such impunity.

“We have met the enemy, and they are us.” Walt Kelly

Jay Eshelman
7 days 11 hours ago

The difference between the State Education Monopoly and School Choice advocates is that the monopoly imposition presumes to be in everyone’s best interest, while the School Choice point of view presumes that the monopoly could be wrong and that neither party has the right to impose any point of view on the other. It is a classic irreconcilable difference, the existential result of which, while still to be determined, is trending toward Totalitarianism.

Dave Bellini
8 days 21 hours ago

I don’t know how much is mandated by the federal government and how much is discretionary. It seems like the federal laws get interpreted differently over time like the constitution.
The best thing that could happen is a repeal of many federal mandates and the elimination of the federal dept. of education. Push the reset button.

Matt Young
8 days 21 hours ago
This may be one of the most disingenuous and false commentaries I’ve ever laid eyes on. If miss Mahusky truly cares about Vermont children, she should visit independent schools and see for herself the amazing education independent schools provide for all children. Hundreds of Vermont children flourish in Vt independent schools, many of these children were hastily categorized by the public system as special needs (so the public school monopoly can get federal $$$$). Once categorized by the big public education monopoly, these children and their families cannot receive tuition to attend these schools. (It’s big Eds way of eliminating… Read more »
Matt Young
8 days 19 hours ago

The big education Union controlled monopoly must have placed their orders over the weekend, Mathis and his public school puppets are on the attack. Vermonts independent schools need to batten down the hatches, the public school monopoly teachers union are launching yet another attack against Vermont children. Big public education and union jobs, more important than Vermont children?

Paul Richards
8 days 9 hours ago
“…Mathis and his public school puppets are on the attack.” When you are funded by the taxpayers and your sole purpose in life is to maintain and expand public sector union monopoly by using an army of professionals, you can make an impact. The rest of us are working to try and pay our taxes so we can hopefully retire at 70 or so on whatever might be left of social security. Makes me feel all warm and fuzzy about being forced to contribute to their discriminatory pension plans, early retirement plans, step increases, cola increases and regular increases not… Read more »
edward letourneau
8 days 12 hours ago

I’d like to see the bleeding heart liberals explain why Vermont has twice as many kids in special ed, as the rest of the nation — and what is the benefit to society for it? They are fair questions, since Vermont is clearly out of the norm, and making it impossible for people who grew up here, to retire here.

Tom Cecere
8 days 9 hours ago

public education, not an “equal” one. Are students with disabilities welcome on the football team? The choir? Cheerleading squads? Debate teams? As long as there are viable publicly funded educational plans it is legal to exclude students who cannot take advantage of every possible opportunity afforded some other students.

The state board is controlled by people who are driven to close down the independent schools in Vermont. This is just the latest pretext to do so.

Mary Hanson
8 days 1 hour ago

In our school district, special needs students with intellectual disabilities are welcome on sports teams, as players.

There is also another sport being offered and recognized by the Vermont Pricipals Association, Unified Basketball. This sport pairs all special needs student-athletes with main stream athletes in the game of basketball. They have a schedule and play other participating schools. Watching a game is pure joy and brings home what life should be about.

Lisa Nicholson
7 days 5 hours ago

In Brattleboro, although well meaning in some ways, access to music is only through try outs and no accommodations are made for individuals with disabilities.

Gemma Seymour
8 days 5 hours ago

Independent schools which receive public money to provide public education must be required to provide all students with equal opportunity and comply with all relevant laws and regulations which assure equality. Period. Why this is even a question is utterly beyond me.

Matt Young
8 days 2 hours ago

Gemma, There is not one independent or public school anywhere in the world that is the perfect fit for everyone. Despite claims otherwise, public schools turn kids away, they have a tricky term to make it seem somehow different …”alternative placement”.
Independent schools serve a wide range of children including those with disabilities. Why would you want to discriminate against the children who have found success at independent schools?

Janice Prindle
7 days 8 hours ago
The concern is that while many or most of our existing independent schools may be open to students with disabilities (leaving aside who pays), the charter school movement elsewhere is rife with schools that cherry pick and siphon public funds without being held to the same standards as public schools. Vermont’s largest independent schools are only technically independent; due to the “academy movement” in the early 1800s, we have six or so independent academies that have always served as the public high schools for their town and neighboring towns, and which currently conform to the same standards: accepting all students… Read more »
Jay Eshelman
7 days 6 hours ago
“…the charter school movement elsewhere is rife with schools that cherry pick and siphon public funds without being held to the same standards as public schools.” Please. This is not only a false allegation, it’s deceptive. http://www.parentcenterhub.org/repository/charters/ “Are Charter Schools Required to Provide Services to Students with Disabilities? Yes. The responsibility to make a free appropriate public education (FAPE) available to all students with disabilities applies to ALL public schools under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). Charter schools are public schools; therefore, they bear the same responsibility.” As I’ve recently been informed, in Vermont, it’s only the State… Read more »
Matt Young
5 days 21 hours ago

The preceding message was brought to you by the teachers union. Union jobs and lifelong benefits$$$$$$$$…..more important than our children.
Janice, this may not be the best path to go down, would you like to see a list of articles on public school failures? I think there may be more than a few…

Janice Prindle
2 days 10 hours ago
Don’t tell me what my motives are. But since you bring up money: makes more economic sense to pay for good teachers, who will then spend the money in the community, than to pay corporate billionaires cashing in on the charter school movement, who will siphon it out of state. Point is: public money belongs in public schools.Giving it to private businesses to run a school system is a boondoggle, and not a panacea. Public neighborhood schools have had a long history of working just fine, certainly in Vermont. The majority of independent schools in Vermont are as old as… Read more »
Matt Young
1 day 23 hours ago

Janice, I’m curious how you define a “good teacher” I actually don’t have a problem with a good teacher being well paid, my issue is when children are forced to attend a public school when it is harmful to the child. As far as “corporate billionaires cashing in on the charter school movement”, the independent schools in Vt that I’m aware of are not for profit entities owned by billionaires. In fact, these independent schools contribute tremendously to Vermonts economy. Our independent schools are also “neighborhood schools”.

Janice Prindle
10 hours 30 minutes ago

I know our Vermont independent schools aren’t for profit, and I already said that. I taught at one. Technically independent, but de facto the public high school designated by several towns, and with students all coming on public tuition, and fully in compliance with the standards required of public schools. No cherry-picking.

But there is nothing currently stopping the charter school for profit movement, and I suspect that the change of regulation is intended to do that.

Matt Young
4 hours 30 minutes ago
Janice, so if I understand this correctly, we are creating new regulations to solve a non-existent problem here in Vermont. The new regulations would cause many of our small independent schools to close, those children who have found success in independent schools will then be forced to reenroll in the big public Ed factory. A solution much worse than the problem. Your argument of independent schools “cherry picking” can be easily countered by the public schools discrimination against children who do not excel in the one size fits all public monopoly.
Matt Young
7 days 5 hours ago

Yes public schools do turn children away …..
http://ethanallen.org/this-familys-story-is-why-school-choice-must-be-a-right/

Janice Prindle
6 days 7 hours ago

The Ethan Allen Institute is not a credible news source. This is your story and you can use in how you want, but it’s only one side of the story of your conflict with this school. Making public policy (or sweeping generalizations) based one family’s problem with one school is irrational.

Matt Young
6 days 4 hours ago
Janice Pringle, the Ethan Allen Institute displayed a link showing our actual testimony in front of the Vermont house and senate education committees. Not sure what part of that you don’t understand. Our story is just one of many that needs to be told. If you attended either of the recent hearings on the new rules proposed by the public education puppet Vt education board you would have heard many others. The Ed board didn’t want to take the time to listen or understand either. A great number of folks who have made their living at the big public education… Read more »
Janice Prindle
10 hours 22 minutes ago
Get my name right if you use it, please. “Not sure what part you don’t understand”: I get that you had a conflict with your son’s school, and your story is one side of that conflict. The other side can’t speak up, bound by FIPA. Whether you tell it here or to a committee, it’s still just one person’s version. It doesn’t prove public schools turn spec ed kids away. It doesn’t prove that independent schools shouldn’t be held to the same standards as public schools, if accepting public money. “Pretend to care”: Don’t make buying your argument the litmus… Read more »
Matt Young
4 hours 20 minutes ago
Jan, I wish the “other side” would “speak up” I would love to hear why they tried to force us to use a particular medication, I would love to hear why they physically restrained my son dozens of times (and he hasn’t EVER been restrained in his current school) I would love to hear why the public Ed monopoly spent tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars for negative results, I would love to hear why the public Ed factory put my son in a weighted vest, why they restrained his legs with rubber bands, I would love to hear why… Read more »
Julie Hansen
6 days 6 minutes ago

This story is a refrain representing many experiences of Vermont’s children. No one wants to know that it occurs so each time a story is told, the response is similar to yours. I tell all parents no matter where they live, do not let your children be identified as learning disabled because it will be the end of their children’s rights.

Lisa Nicholson
7 days 5 hours ago
Thank you Marilyn! There are many funding stream and structural barriers that interfere with this process that go beyond social stigma. If funding was attached to and followed the student and parents were allowed to designate the school of their choice it would be great. It appears that public schools rely heavily on the extra income a child with disability and Medicaid brings making them reluctant to let them go. As it is it seems that the larger school systems centralize special ed services as effort to offer better services with less money, in designated buildings and this creates bottlenecks… Read more »
