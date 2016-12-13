Marilyn Mahusky: Aiming for equity in education

Editor’s note: This commentary is by Marilyn Mahusky, a staff attorney with Vermont Legal Aid’s Disability Law Project.The central purpose of proposed State Board of Education Rule 2200 is to ensure equity and equal opportunity for all students, including students with learning differences. It is about inclusion and prohibiting exclusion based on disability by independent schools that accept public funds.
Students with disabilities comprise about 15 percent of Vermont’s student population. This includes students with a range of learning differences from mild to severe. These students live in our towns and communities; they are our neighbors, perhaps even our own children and grandchildren.
In at least one instance siblings were separated when an independent school in Vermont asked the sibling with a recently diagnosed learning difference to leave.
The Education for Handicapped Children Act, the forerunner of the Individuals with Disabilities Act, was passed by Congress in 1975 to remedy the exclusion of children with disabilities from our public schools. Prior to passage of the Education for Handicapped Children Act, students with disabilities were warehoused in segregated schools and denied access to an education. As a nation and as a state, we have come a long way. One of the last barriers to equal educational opportunity in Vermont is the unequal treatment of students with disabilities in accessing an independent school education.
As the opponents of SBE Rule 2200 have expressed, Vermont has a long tradition of independent schools. Many towns no longer operate public schools, and tuition all of their students to other schools. In Plymouth, for example, most of the students use their public tuition dollars to attend the public schools in Woodstock. By comparison many of the students in and around St. Johnsbury and Manchester send their students, and their public tuition dollars, to independent schools. Over 85 percent of Burr and Burton Academy students and 65 percent of St. Johnsbury Academy students are publicly tuitioned. Without doubt, independent schools play an important role in our educational continuum.
However, children with disabilities are often excluded from the independent school option. Students with disabilities are not permitted to apply, or are asked to leave after acceptance when a disability comes to light. In at least one instance siblings were separated when an independent school in Vermont asked the sibling with a recently diagnosed learning difference to leave. This kind of discrimination violates the spirit of inclusion in our society, and the civil rights of individuals with disabilities. Our schools and communities benefit when we include people with disabilities in all aspects of our lives and ensure equity and equal opportunity. SBE 2200 makes equity and educational opportunity a reality for all students.
According to the State Board of Education, in its vtdigger article today, school districts are supposed to pick up the cost of students who need Individual Education Plan services when attending an independent school.
“The home school district for the student serves as the LEA (as it does currently) and reimburses the independent school for special education services in the IEP, including any additional contracted services associated with the IEP (as it does currently).”
Why don’t independent schools help families tap those resources? Could it be because they don’t want to provide these services, and/or don’t want these (our) kids?
Lets not forget the business side of this where the special ed department does not want to downsize their comfy staff or feel threatened if a comfy staff member is reduced from 1.0 to .70 because the case load has been reassigned.
As an independent school we have done this regularly for our students who have been on IEPs in the public system. If the district does not recommend our school for those students we are denied any funds at all. We have published this information a number of times. Students on IEPs in the public system cannot choose the school they wish to attend — even if they live in a sending town. The district determines when,what,and how all services to be rendered.
Julie/Matt: I stand corrected!
I’ve successfully cited Federal regulations in years past on the basis of IDEA being a Federal Law. Clearly Vermont’s SPED regulations now contradict Federal SPED regulations. Whether or not Vermont’s authority supersedes Federal regulation is an argument I’m not prepared to tackle at this time.
With the recent defeat of Vernon’s request to leave the WSESU and the continued Act 46 education power grab, I can only thank goodness the students of the parents I assisted in the past are grown and out of school.
What’s most disconcerting about this circumstance is that recent Federal education policies proposing to send more and more education governance back to the States (i.e. promoting so-called ‘local control’), reinforces the continuation of Vermont’s totalitarian State education monopoly. It’s no wonder education special interest groups and the State Board of Education act with such impunity.
“We have met the enemy, and they are us.” Walt Kelly
The difference between the State Education Monopoly and School Choice advocates is that the monopoly imposition presumes to be in everyone’s best interest, while the School Choice point of view presumes that the monopoly could be wrong and that neither party has the right to impose any point of view on the other. It is a classic irreconcilable difference, the existential result of which, while still to be determined, is trending toward Totalitarianism.
I don’t know how much is mandated by the federal government and how much is discretionary. It seems like the federal laws get interpreted differently over time like the constitution.
The best thing that could happen is a repeal of many federal mandates and the elimination of the federal dept. of education. Push the reset button.
The big education Union controlled monopoly must have placed their orders over the weekend, Mathis and his public school puppets are on the attack. Vermonts independent schools need to batten down the hatches, the public school monopoly teachers union are launching yet another attack against Vermont children. Big public education and union jobs, more important than Vermont children?
I’d like to see the bleeding heart liberals explain why Vermont has twice as many kids in special ed, as the rest of the nation — and what is the benefit to society for it? They are fair questions, since Vermont is clearly out of the norm, and making it impossible for people who grew up here, to retire here.
public education, not an “equal” one. Are students with disabilities welcome on the football team? The choir? Cheerleading squads? Debate teams? As long as there are viable publicly funded educational plans it is legal to exclude students who cannot take advantage of every possible opportunity afforded some other students.
The state board is controlled by people who are driven to close down the independent schools in Vermont. This is just the latest pretext to do so.
In our school district, special needs students with intellectual disabilities are welcome on sports teams, as players.
There is also another sport being offered and recognized by the Vermont Pricipals Association, Unified Basketball. This sport pairs all special needs student-athletes with main stream athletes in the game of basketball. They have a schedule and play other participating schools. Watching a game is pure joy and brings home what life should be about.
In Brattleboro, although well meaning in some ways, access to music is only through try outs and no accommodations are made for individuals with disabilities.
Independent schools which receive public money to provide public education must be required to provide all students with equal opportunity and comply with all relevant laws and regulations which assure equality. Period. Why this is even a question is utterly beyond me.
Gemma, There is not one independent or public school anywhere in the world that is the perfect fit for everyone. Despite claims otherwise, public schools turn kids away, they have a tricky term to make it seem somehow different …”alternative placement”.
Independent schools serve a wide range of children including those with disabilities. Why would you want to discriminate against the children who have found success at independent schools?
It is anything but false or deceptive. This is just the tip of the iceberg of reports in papers all over the country, including local papers reporting on their local charter schools.
The preceding message was brought to you by the teachers union. Union jobs and lifelong benefits$$$$$$$$…..more important than our children.
Janice, this may not be the best path to go down, would you like to see a list of articles on public school failures? I think there may be more than a few…
Janice, I’m curious how you define a “good teacher” I actually don’t have a problem with a good teacher being well paid, my issue is when children are forced to attend a public school when it is harmful to the child. As far as “corporate billionaires cashing in on the charter school movement”, the independent schools in Vt that I’m aware of are not for profit entities owned by billionaires. In fact, these independent schools contribute tremendously to Vermonts economy. Our independent schools are also “neighborhood schools”.
I know our Vermont independent schools aren’t for profit, and I already said that. I taught at one. Technically independent, but de facto the public high school designated by several towns, and with students all coming on public tuition, and fully in compliance with the standards required of public schools. No cherry-picking.
But there is nothing currently stopping the charter school for profit movement, and I suspect that the change of regulation is intended to do that.
Yes public schools do turn children away …..
http://ethanallen.org/this-familys-story-is-why-school-choice-must-be-a-right/
The Ethan Allen Institute is not a credible news source. This is your story and you can use in how you want, but it’s only one side of the story of your conflict with this school. Making public policy (or sweeping generalizations) based one family’s problem with one school is irrational.
This story is a refrain representing many experiences of Vermont’s children. No one wants to know that it occurs so each time a story is told, the response is similar to yours. I tell all parents no matter where they live, do not let your children be identified as learning disabled because it will be the end of their children’s rights.