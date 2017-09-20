Commission to reassess Act 250

Six legislators charged with re-evaluating Act 250, the state’s land use law, met for the first time Wednesday.

Legislators will review the goals of the state’s land use law and evaluate the impact of limits on development.

Finally, the commission must write a report. That document must include a statistical analysis of land-use permit processing in the state and must evaluate how Act 250 has worked over the past 47 years. The report must also include recommended improvements to the law, such as updates to reflect current understanding of climate change.

The commission may also recommend no improvements, however, legislative counsel Aaron Adler said.

Commission members elected Rep. Amy Sheldon, D-East Middlebury, as chair, and Rep. Chris Pearson, P-Burlington, as vice chair.

The commission will next reconvene Oct. 25, and again Nov. 15; further meetings have not yet been scheduled.