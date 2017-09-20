Environment

Commission to reassess Act 250

By

no comments

Six legislators charged with re-evaluating Act 250, the state’s land use law, met for the first time Wednesday.

Legislators will review the goals of the state’s land use law and evaluate the impact of limits on development.

Finally, the commission must write a report. That document must include a statistical analysis of land-use permit processing in the state and must evaluate how Act 250 has worked over the past 47 years. The report must also include recommended improvements to the law, such as updates to reflect current understanding of climate change.

The commission may also recommend no improvements, however, legislative counsel Aaron Adler said.

Commission members elected Rep. Amy Sheldon, D-East Middlebury, as chair, and Rep. Chris Pearson, P-Burlington, as vice chair.

The commission will next reconvene Oct. 25, and again Nov. 15; further meetings have not yet been scheduled.

If you read us, please support us.

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer.

We moderate every comment. Please go to our FAQ for the full policy.

Mike Polhamus

Recent Stories

Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Commission to reassess Act 250"