Rutland man faces murder charge in woman’s death

A Rutland man is due in court Tuesday afternoon to face a charge of second-degree murder in the death of a woman he lived with, according to Rutland City Police.

Randal Johnson, 58, was arrested Monday and lodged overnight without bail at the Rutland jail pending his arraignment in Rutland Superior Court set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, police said in a statement issued late Monday night.

Johnson is charged in the death of Trina Fitzgerald, 58, described as Johnson’s “live-in companion.”

Police say they received a 911 call on Aug. 27 from an apartment at 45 Madison St. for medical assistance. Medical personnel arriving at the scene, police said, found Fitzgerald dead inside the apartment. City police officers and detectives were also called to the scene.

An autopsy was ordered and the medical examiner ruled Ftizgerald’s death a homicide. Police did not say how she died.

No additional information was immediately available.

More information is expected to released Tuesday when a police affidavit in the case against Johnson becomes public.

