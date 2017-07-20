The Deeper Dig: Inside the McAllister trial

McAllister’s weeklong trial on one accuser’s charges came to a conclusion Friday night with a mixed verdict that left neither side satisfied. VTDigger’s Morgan True and Seven Days’ Mark Davis were both in the room. In this week’s podcast, they take us behind the scenes at the courthouse in St. Albans where jurors decided on McAllister’s case.

Norm McAllister, a former state senator from Franklin County, has continually maintained that his relationships with three women who accused him of sexual assault and prostitution were consensual. But over the past two years, those accusers — and state prosecutors — have told a different story.

Michael Dougherty is VTDigger's community editor.

