The Deeper Dig: Inside the McAllister trial

Norm McAllister, a former state senator from Franklin County, has continually maintained that his relationships with three women who accused him of sexual assault and prostitution were consensual. But over the past two years, those accusers — and state prosecutors — have told a different story.
McAllister’s weeklong trial on one accuser’s charges came to a conclusion Friday night with a mixed verdict that left neither side satisfied. VTDigger’s Morgan True and Seven Days’ Mark Davis were both in the room. In this week’s podcast, they take us behind the scenes at the courthouse in St. Albans where jurors decided on McAllister’s case.
This episode contains graphic content.
Subscribe to the Deeper Dig on iTunes.
Audio courtesy of Matthew Roy/Seven Days and Northwest Access Television. Music by Lee Rosevere and Candlegravity.