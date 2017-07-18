 

Hearings on health premium increases planned this week

Jul. 18, 2017, 3:50 pm by Leave a Comment

State regulators will hold public hearings on proposals by two health insurance companies to raise premiums for people using Vermont Health Connect.

The Green Mountain Care Board will hold two hearings this week, both in Room 11 at the Statehouse in Montpelier. Next week the board will hold an additional event in the evening to take public comment.

Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the board will hear from MVP Health Care, which is seeking to raise premiums on the exchange an average of 6.7 percent. The insurer covers just 10 percent of Vermont Health Connect users.

Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the board will hear from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont, which covers 90 percent of exchange users. The insurer originally sought to raise prices an average of 12.7 percent, and has updated that number to request a 12.9 percent increase.

July 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. the board will hold a special public comment period at its headquarters on the second floor of the City Center Building at 89 Main St. in Montpelier.

Additionally, public comments can be submitted on the board’s rate review page.

The board has the regulatory authority to approve, modify or deny these requests from insurance companies.

Final decisions usually come out in August.

Erin Mansfield

Erin Mansfield covers health care and business for VTDigger. From 2013 to 2015, she wrote for the Rutland Herald and Times Argus. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Erin on Twitter @erin_vt

