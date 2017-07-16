Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Bill Schubart: Burlington College — politics or governance failure?
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Bill Schubart, a regular commentator for Vermont Public Radio and a former board member of the Vermont Journalism Trust, the umbrella organization for VTDigger.org. This piece was first aired on VPR.I’ve been watching the national effort to politicize Burlington College’s demise and am saddened by the venality of our politics and our dangerous ignorance of nonprofit governance. It’s endemic in Vermont, where too many of our major nonprofits have limped through a decade or two of unreviewed leadership performance, mission decay, and disconnection from constituents because their boards have no idea what the obligations and liabilities of board members are or even what board service means.
I won’t dwell on the details of Burlington College except to say that the entire fault lies with the board. It can be said that Jane Sanders has a checkered history leading colleges, but all presidents serve at the will of their boards. It’s also been alleged that she tried to deceive the board. But this doesn’t happen with a properly functioning board that verifies the bases for all major financial and academic decisions.
A president or executive director’s performance is meant to be reviewed annually by the board with input from constituents, administration, trustees and community. Boards that don’t commit fully to this basic process own the errors of their chief executives.
Any board members taken by surprise at the sudden financial collapse of their institution have no one to blame but themselves.
Delivery on mission, ethical integrity, financial integrity and leadership performance are the key responsibilities of a board. If a president threatens any of those objectives substantively, they must be adequately warned, then terminated.
Legally, excuses don’t cut it. Boards are responsible. Any board members taken by surprise at the sudden financial collapse of their institution have no one to blame but themselves. A board financial committee monitors financial viability ratios in real time, challenges significant changes in financial position, and must verify and approve every financial decision by the president that significantly alters the balance sheet.
The oversight college-accrediting organization that does financial and academic monitoring, NEASC, would have known and warned the board well in advance of the college’s trajectory. Then it was up to the board to either choose new leadership or arrange for an orderly shutdown. Either would have been preferable to sitting by and watching it collapse.
Sadly, politicians are trying to make this a political issue rather than what it is – a complete failure of governance. Our vigorous nonprofits harness the commitment and energy of Vermonters to improve our lives. Their boards must rise to the challenge of good governance and preserve and protect this vital community energy.
Recent Stories
Pond rule change could favor lawyer’s power…
Coventry sees ex-official ‘putting her finger in…
Activists say justice denied in Eden animal…
Sabra Field show reveals personal peaks and…
PTSD center in White River Junction poised…
State: Settlement over $650,000 site cleanup falls…