Police: GlobalFoundries worker’s death apparently suicide

A GlobalFoundries worker died in an apparent suicide Thursday at the Essex Junction plant, police say. The person’s name and gender have not been released.

The Essex Police Department said in a news release that first responders went to the company’s campus at 9:24 a.m. for a medical incident appearing to involve “self-inflicted wounds.” An investigation is ongoing, police said.

The person was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center and then pronounced dead, the release said. Police would not provide additional information about the incident.

Jim Keller, the spokesperson for GlobalFoundries, confirmed “an emergency situation involving a GlobalFoundries employee on the Essex Junction campus this morning, which required local emergency services.”

“The Essex police have reported that this individual was transported to the hospital,” Keller said. “At this point, I don’t have any further information I can share.”

This is the second time in a year that a suicide has been reported at the company. In June 2016, the Essex Police Department said another employee died from “self-inflicted wounds.”