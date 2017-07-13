The Deeper Dig: The Trump budget threat

While new information regarding Russian government involvement in President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign dominated national news this week, VTDigger’s Washington, D.C., reporting has focused on a different story from the Trump White House.

Multiple budget proposals released by the Trump administration this spring have provided a revealing look into the president’s funding priorities. If Congress approves a budget that looks anything like these blueprints, federally funded programs in Vermont could see major cuts.

On this week’s podcast, Jasper Craven, who reported from Washington, D.C., for the first six months of this year, explains the key provisions.



