 

The Deeper Dig: The Trump budget threat

Jul. 13, 2017, 8:12 pm by Leave a Comment
Trump inauguration

Supporters of President Donald Trump watch his inaugural speech. File photo by Jasper Craven/VTDigger

While new information regarding Russian government involvement in President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign dominated national news this week, VTDigger’s Washington, D.C., reporting has focused on a different story from the Trump White House.

Multiple budget proposals released by the Trump administration this spring have provided a revealing look into the president’s funding priorities. If Congress approves a budget that looks anything like these blueprints, federally funded programs in Vermont could see major cuts.

On this week’s podcast, Jasper Craven, who reported from Washington, D.C., for the first six months of this year, explains the key provisions.


Subscribe to the Deeper Dig on iTunes.

Filed Under: Business & Economy Tagged With: , , , , , ,
Mike Dougherty

Michael Dougherty is VTDigger’s community editor. He is in charge of comment review, social media engagement and multi-media productions. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by Mike

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "The Deeper Dig: The Trump budget threat"