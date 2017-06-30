Sources: At least three candidates up for U.S. attorney post

Sources have confirmed that at least three candidates are in the running to be Vermont’s top federal prosecutor.

At least three Vermont attorneys are under consideration to become the new U.S. attorney for the District of Vermont, according to two sources knowledgeable about the process.

Last week, Gov. Phil Scott and Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., announced they would recommend current Assistant U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan for the job.

However, the sources say two other lawyers — Craig Nolan and Brady Toensing — are also in the running.

Toensing said he could not comment. Nolan did not respond immediately to a request for comment Friday.

The two sources said they were not authorized to be identified as speaking about a pending personnel matter.

Craig Nolan, who currently works at the Burlington firm Sheehey Furlong and Behm, worked as an assistant U.S. attorney between 2007 and 2015. A graduate of Dartmouth College and William and Mary Law School, he previously was Washington County state’s attorney, according to his biography.

Toensing is the vice chair of the Vermont Republican Party and co-chaired Donald Trump’s campaign in Vermont.

He has been a prominent figure alleging that Jane Sanders accessed funds improperly when she was heading the now-closed Burlington College. Previously, he alleged campaign finance law violations by former Vermont Attorney General William Sorrell.

Sources say the U.S. Department of Justice is in the process of interviewing candidates for the job.

The post has been vacant since February, when then-U.S. Attorney Eric Miller resigned.

(VTDigger’s Anne Galloway contributed to this report.)