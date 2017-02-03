Vermont’s U.S. Attorney resigns

Vermont’s United States attorney will step down next week.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont Eric Miller will resign on Feb. 10, according to an announcement from his office Friday.

Miller was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2015 and was confirmed unanimously by the Senate. He took office in June 2015. He did not cite a reason for his resignation, and refused to elaborate on the news release when reached by phone.

It is the prerogative of the presidential administration to appoint U.S. attorneys, subject to Senate approval. Miller’s successor will be appointed by President Donald Trump.

In a statement, Miller said holding the job has been “the highest honor” of his career.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., who recommended Miller for the position, lauded the outgoing prosecutor in a statement Friday.

Leahy praised Miller for coordinating federal, state and local law enforcement resources to fight the opiate and heroin epidemic, and lauded his record on civil rights.

“Time and again, his thoughtful approach and calm demeanor have shown why he is so highly regarded in Vermont’s legal and law enforcement communities,” Leahy said.

Reflecting on his departure, Miller cited a message he first heard from former Deputy U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates: “Although much of our most important work involves prosecuting people who break the law, we are not just the Department of Prosecutors, or even the Department of Public safety. We are the Department of Justice.”

Yates served as acting attorney general until Monday, when she was fired by Trump after telling the Department of Justice not to enforce the president’s order barring travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

In the release, Islam Hassan, imam of the Islamic Society of Vermont, said Miller and others in the office have “worked to build bridges” with the society. “They have become familiar faces at our mosque, and we deeply appreciate their commitment to building relationships with our community,” he said.

Rutland Mayor Christopher Louras also praised Miller, citing his work on drug enforcement and his support for the plan to resettle Syrian refugees in Rutland.

Miller does not have plans for his future in place.