Scott appoints Greshin to top budget-writing post - VTDigger

Scott appoints Greshin to top budget-writing post

Jun. 29, 2017, 1:27 pm by Leave a Comment
Adam Greshin

Rep. Adam Greshin, I-Warren, left, is taking a key job with the Scott administration. File photo by John Herrick/VTDigger

Gov. Phil Scott has appointed a state representative who is co-owner of Sugarbush Resort to be his top budget writer.

Scott appointed Rep. Adam Greshin, I-Warren, to be commissioner of the Department of Finance and Management, which is within the Agency of Administration.

The department is responsible for writing the governor’s budget proposal each year, and the commissioner testifies regularly in front of the Legislature.

Greshin, 56, has served since 2009 representing Warren, Waitsfield, Fayston, Moretown and Duxbury. He replaces Andy Pallito, who started a new job this week at the Green Mountain Care Board.

Greshin sat for seven years on the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee and for one year on the House Health Care Committee. After unsuccessfully running for speaker of the House, Greshin sat on the House Education Committee.

In a news release, Scott praised Greshin’s business and legislative experience and said he “brings a wealth of knowledge and understanding of the needs of Vermonters, as well as the critical need for fiscal responsibility, to the position.”

“His experience on House Education and Health committees also give him important insight into the state’s largest expenditures as we look to make the best use of taxpayer dollars in those areas and beyond,” Scott said.

Greshin starts July 10.

(This story will be updated.)

Erin Mansfield

Erin Mansfield covers health care and business for VTDigger. From 2013 to 2015, she wrote for the Rutland Herald and Times Argus. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Erin on Twitter @erin_vt

