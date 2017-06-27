First ‘climate economy’ town zeroes in on priorities

POWNAL — More than 100 residents turned out for the launch of Empower Pownal, the state’s first initiative under the Climate Economy Model Communities Program.

“We bring a disciplined process that starts with listening, and that’s what we’re here for today,” said Paul Costello, executive director of the Vermont Council on Rural Development. The organization is collaborating with Efficiency Vermont and Green Mountain Power to offer the program to two communities chosen annually.

Through a series of meetings, volunteers will be encouraged to zero in on specific projects to foster economic development and quality of life. The program is focusing on economic development and opportunity in an era of climate change.

Costello called Saturday’s turnout astounding. “Clearly, people in Pownal have a strong passion around this, and maybe strong concerns and cautions about what you don’t want to see,” he said. “But it’s all good. This is democracy. It’s really important to put everything on the table and make decisions together with mutual respect.”

At an initial meeting in May, a committee of residents formed and chose six general topic themes: home efficiency; small business development; grid resilience; recreation and wellness; transportation; and agriculture and forestry.

Breakout sessions Saturday developed lists of proposals under each topic. On July 25, according to program director Jon Copans, the entire community will be invited to vote on a handful of specific projects for local task forces to undertake. Those projects will be pursued along with teams of outside experts offering suggestions and technical assistance.