Milton Rep. Ron Hubert to resign seat July 1 - VTDigger

Milton Rep. Ron Hubert to resign seat July 1

Jun. 26, 2017, 3:28 pm

Rep. Ron Hubert, R-Milton, will give up his seat in the House, effective July 1.

The Vermont Press Bureau first reported the news Monday. Hubert was not available for comment at his workplace Monday afternoon.

Rep. Ron Hubert, R-Milton, shares a laugh with colleagues. File photo by John Herrick/VTDigger

Hubert sent an email resignation to the clerk of the House, who has requested that Hubert submit his resignation in writing with a signature, according to an assistant clerk.

Hubert has been in the House since 2008. He is a U.S. Army veteran and runs Middle Road Market in Milton with his wife. He currently serves as vice chair of the House Government Operations Committee.

House Minority Leader Don Turner, R-Milton, sat next to Hubert in the House and said Hubert served the town well. Turner said Hubert would like to work with his wife to get the store in order before they retire, which is getting closer.

“Each year, at the end of the session, it got harder and harder, and to be honest he was hesitant about running last time, and after serving this year he told me he just can’t do another year,” Turner said.

“He wants to get the business in order … so when he’s ready to retire he can move on,” Turner said. “It takes a lot of time away from his work and family when he’s in Montpelier.”

Gov. Phil Scott will name a replacement for Hubert, and governors traditionally pick from the same political party as the person resigning.

Turner said the Republican Party in Milton has a couple of names of potential replacements that the party will submit to Scott. Turner said he would not disclose them because they may not have notified their employers.

Hubert is the third Republican to step down from the Legislature this year.

Former Rep. Job Tate, R-Mendon, resigned ahead of a military deployment, and former Sen. Kevin Mullin, R-Rutland, left to become chair of the Green Mountain Care Board. Their replacements have been sworn in.

