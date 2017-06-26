GlobalFoundries reports virus at Essex plant

GlobalFoundries says some of its manufacturing equipment at its Essex Junction plant was affected by a computer virus last week, but the company says it has isolated that equipment and is now bringing it up to speed.

Jim Keller, a spokesperson for GlobalFoundries, said the virus affected only a small number of tools out of hundreds at the computer chip maker. He said the company knows the source of the virus but is not willing to discuss that source publicly.

“This is a particularly tough virus, but you do have these situations from time to time, and we were able to get the tools isolated,” Keller said. “This is not a large number of our tools at our facility.”

The GlobalFoundries plant in Essex Junction manufactures small pieces of technology that eventually make their way into popular cellphones. Another of the company’s customers is the U.S. Department of Defense, but Keller said the virus did not target any specific customer.

“Obviously we’re concerned for all of our customers,” Keller said. “We have to make sure that their information and their products are safe.”