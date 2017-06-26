 

GlobalFoundries reports virus at Essex plant

Jun. 26, 2017, 2:29 pm by Leave a Comment
GlobalFoundries says some of its manufacturing equipment at its Essex Junction plant was affected by a computer virus last week, but the company says it has isolated that equipment and is now bringing it up to speed.

Jim Keller, a spokesperson for GlobalFoundries, said the virus affected only a small number of tools out of hundreds at the computer chip maker. He said the company knows the source of the virus but is not willing to discuss that source publicly.

“This is a particularly tough virus, but you do have these situations from time to time, and we were able to get the tools isolated,” Keller said. “This is not a large number of our tools at our facility.”

The GlobalFoundries plant in Essex Junction manufactures small pieces of technology that eventually make their way into popular cellphones. Another of the company’s customers is the U.S. Department of Defense, but Keller said the virus did not target any specific customer.

“Obviously we’re concerned for all of our customers,” Keller said. “We have to make sure that their information and their products are safe.”

Filed Under: Business & Economy Tagged With: , , ,
Erin Mansfield

Erin Mansfield covers health care and business for VTDigger. From 2013 to 2015, she wrote for the Rutland Herald and Times Argus. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Erin on Twitter @erin_vt

Latest stories by Erin

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "GlobalFoundries reports virus at Essex plant"