Richard Slusky: A health care response to Mike Smith
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Richard Slusky of South Burlington. He is a retired CEO of Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center, retired director of payment reform for the Department of Vermont Health Access, and the current owner of SLUSKY Consulting, LLC. Slusky has served on boards and committees of the Vermont Hospital Association and the American Hospital Association. He currently serves on the Vermont Information Technology board of directors, and is a lifetime fellow in the American College of Health Care Executives.In a June 11 VTDigger article, Mike Smith asks, “Does anyone know where we’re headed on health care?” Well, I don’t presume to have the answer to that question, but having spent 28 years as a hospital CEO in Vermont and five years as director of payment reform for the Green Mountain Care Board (GMCB), I do have some thoughts on this topic that might be helpful.
Let’s start with the fact that total health care expenditures in Vermont are now over $5 billion per year, and are approaching 20 percent of Vermont’s GDP. If you assume about 630,000 people live in Vermont, that amounts to an average of $7,900 per Vermonter per year. This does not mean that every Vermonter pays that much per year since many are covered by Medicare or Medicaid, and some receive employer subsidies for their health care costs, but that is the amount it costs to provide comprehensive health care services to Vermonters.
Another fact is that health care costs have been rising over the past 10 years at two to three times the rate of inflation, and it’s not hard to see that if that trend continues, Vermonters will have little money left to spend on anything but health care costs. That is what we mean by “unsustainable growth.”
On the positive side, as Mr. Smith points out, Vermont has a health care system that delivers high-quality services, our uninsured rate is low, hospital budget increases have slowed in recent years and we’ve achieved some success on combating chronic disease through better care coordination. In 2017, the Commonwealth Fund ranked Vermont first in the nation on State Health System Performance, which includes measures of access, prevention and treatment, avoidable hospital use and costs, healthy lives and equity. We all should be proud of that achievement.
In 2011, former Gov. Peter Shumlin and the Vermont Legislature enacted Act 48, which called for the state to “ensure universal access to, and coverage for, high-quality, medically necessary health services for all Vermonters.”
To many Vermonters, Act 48 has been considered a failure because it did not achieve its goal of implementing Green Mountain Care, a publicly financed, single-payer health care system. To others, it was a failure because it proposed unrealistic expectations that the state would never be able to achieve and ultimately could not afford.
I would argue that Act 48 has not failed, and that its language continues to provide the blueprint for the many changes now occurring within Vermont’s health care system.
Let me explain.
Health care delivery and payment systems are currently very fragmented, and are not designed to provide efficient and well-coordinated health care services. However, since Act 48 was passed, health care providers (including representatives of hospitals, physicians, federally-qualified health centers (FQHCs), mental health organizations, home health agencies and other community based providers), as well as payers and consumer representatives, have been meeting under the guidance of the Green Mountain Care Board to shape Vermont’s health care reform initiatives in accordance with the spirit of Act 48.
These meetings and subsequent agreements among health care providers and payers have resulted in the creation of:
All-Payer Shared Savings Programs modeled after the Federal Government’s Medicare Shared Savings Programs;
Collaboration agreements among three Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), OneCare Vermont (OneCare), Community Health Accountable Care (CHAC) and Health First;
Agreements to work towards merging the three ACOs into one statewide ACO, (Vermont Care Organization);
The successful negotiation of an All-Payer Model Waiver Agreement with Medicare (CMS); and
A recently negotiated Medicaid value-based, fixed payment contract with OneCare to provide comprehensive health care services to 33,000
Medicaid Beneficiaries.
Now is the perfect time to use the structures in place to fulfill the goals of Act 48 . . .
If Vermont is able to achieve the health care payment and delivery system reforms as set forth in Act 48, it should result in a much more integrated system of care based on collaboration among providers, better health outcomes for Vermonters and better management of overall healthcare costs.
A single Accountable Care Organization could assume financial risk under value-based, population-based payments; have sufficient resources to provide the infrastructure necessary for data collection, analytics, and coordinating improvements in care delivery; and have a sufficient number of attributed lives to impact the delivery system. This appears, to many health planners, to be the best option to achieve a more integrated system of care in Vermont.
Although most Vermonters are either unaware of these collaborative efforts or don’t understand their purpose, this is what these initiatives could and should mean for Vermonters: (See “Vermont All-Payer Model Framework” presented to the Green Mountain Care Board, December 31, 2015)
1. Better access to care. With more flexibility and payment incentives based on outcomes and value rather than volume, health care providers and payers should be able to create a health care system that offers more timely access to care and better meet the needs of Vermonters.
2. More time with your doctor and the care team. Under the current system, health care providers are pressured to see more patients and keep appointments short to maximize “fee-for-service” payments. While “fee-for-service” payment for some services will always be a part of health care payment, under a redesigned system, “fee-for-service” payment would be substantially replaced with “value-based” payment that rewards providers for high performance care, and providers would be encouraged to work as a team to better meet the needs of their patients. The team might include doctors, nurses, mental health specialists, care coordinators and others to be sure the right care is provided when needed and is fully coordinated.
3. Improved care. The performance of doctors, hospitals and others will be measured on quality of care, including patient outcomes, and providers will be paid, in part, based on the quality of the care they deliver. These performance measures and incentives are intended to motivate providers to improve the care they provide to their patients.
4. More affordable care. By changing payment incentives that hold providers financially and clinically accountable for the services they offer, providers will be motivated to reduce delivery system and administrative cost growth, resulting in more affordable care and more dollars being available for other health services, including prevention, wellness and treatment. Examples of such opportunities include, but are not limited to, eliminating duplicative services and unnecessary testing and treatment, as well as moving care to less costly settings.
5. Greater focus on prevention and early intervention. The reformed system will provide incentives for providers to focus on the health of individuals and communities; to invest in primary care, prevention and wellness services; and to reduce avoidable high cost services by helping Vermonters to both manage chronic illnesses and focus more on staying healthy.
6. Expanded efforts to keep people healthy. With reductions in spending for avoidable high cost services, health care funds could be redirected toward programs to help people stay healthy by investing in important social determinants of health, such as healthy food, housing, and social problems such as prevention of drug use and the reduction of violence.
7. More flexibility in health care services. By modifying the payment incentives to move away from service volume and toward better care, health services can become more targeted to what each person needs and will benefit from instead of what a program pays for. For example, this could allow for more communication between patients and providers through email, texting, etc. when desired by patients, and reduce the need for inconvenient and sometimes unnecessary face-to-face visits with providers.
8. Improved communication among the health care team members and their patients. Providers will be encouraged to work more closely together, and will be rewarded for doing so. The result is that providers will communicate better with each other and with their patients.
A reformed health care system should also produce benefits for providers and payers, including the following: (See “Vermont All-Payer Model Framework” presented to the Green Mountain Care Board, December 31, 2015)
9. Support for high value health care. An all-payer, value-based payment model will provide incentives that support improvement in the value provided by our healthcare system. Payment methods including capitation and fixed revenue budgets will hold providers accountable for achieving better clinical outcomes and for achieving more efficient use of clinical resources. Providers also should have more confidence in the stability of their funding and should reduce their reliance on volume-driven fee-for-service payments.
10. Greater flexibility. The existing fee-for-service payment system compels providers to focus on generating service volume and delivering billable services. The all-payer, value based payment model, will advance capitation and fixed revenue budgets that allows providers more freedom to deliver care that best improves the health status of their patients, reduces avoidable spending, and focuses clinical resources on the efficient generation of high-value results.
11. A provider-driven model. The proposed model will entrust provider organizations with responsibility for achieving patient care quality and cost management goals as they best see fit, and not as administratively managed by the state and/or insurers. Performance will be evaluated with evidence-based clinical metrics important to patients and providers.
12. Local empowerment. Most planning activities will emanate from the community level, and clinical care improvement, based on local needs, will be conceived and directed by local groups of stakeholders working in collaboration. There will be local accountability to a statewide ACO with regard to quality and expenditure goals.
13. Focus on prevention and population health. The ACO will be incentivized to promote health through a strong focus on prevention and population health and to invest in a strong primary care infrastructure.
15. Freedom of choice. Providers deciding not to join the ACO will be able to elect to continue to operate under traditional Medicare, Medicaid and insurer payment policies (although those policies clearly favor those providers that participate in Alternative Payment Models). Hospitals, however, may be subjected to enhanced GMCB budget review rules.
16. Constrain the cost shift. In order to constrain the cost shift, all payers must meet their obligations to assume their share of the costs necessary to meet the sustainable expenditure growth trends defined within the All-Payer Model Agreement.
So, what comes next, and how long will it take before we see results?
Significant and recognizable results related to these health care reform initiatives will take years to realize. However, taking steps now to reduce health care expenditure growth trends, and to move away from fee-for-service payments is a big step in the right direction. As controversial and confusing as all of this may seem, I would ask Vermonters to consider the alternative of doing nothing. How many more years of double digit premium increases can Vermonters afford before health care costs overwhelm everyone’s budget, regardless of financial status? The present trajectory is not sustainable, and that is one thing I believe we can all agree upon.
Now is the perfect time to use the structures in place to fulfill the goals of Act 48 and allow Vermont to show the nation that health care reform is possible, that Vermont continues to be at the forefront of that movement, that creative approaches can work, and that health care expenditure growth can be constrained and quality improved.
