Compromise boxes in teacher health care negotiations - VTDigger

Gov. Phil Scott and leaders of the Legislature announced the details of the long-awaited compromise on teacher health care benefits at a press conference Wednesday morning.

Scott and leaders said lawmakers would spend the rest of the day learning about the details of the deal reached on the central issue in a stalemate over tax and budget bills. After that, members of the House and Senate will vote on it. The Legislature could adjourn its veto session as soon as the end of the day.

The compromise includes tax savings for both residential property tax payers and nonresidential taxpayers. Teacher contract negotiations would stay at the local level, but local school boards will have to stay in a pretty tight box in order not to have to dig into their budgets to get savings to taxpayers.

Homestead property tax payers would have a 2-cent reduction in their tax rates from last year, which is no different from the education property tax bill that passed the House and Senate in May but ran into Scott’s veto pen. The Legislature was already assuming there would be savings when teachers switch to lower-cost health care plans Jan. 1.

Sen. Philip Baruth, D/P-Chittenden and the chair of the Education Committee, was part of the negotiating team that came up with the compromise. He said the former education tax bill, H.509, “reduced rates with the understanding the state would realize savings, but there was no mechanism to make sure that would happen.” The heart of these negotiations was over a mechanism to make sure the savings are realized, he said.

The language in the new bill says for the first time that savings from health care should go to taxpayers. It also sets a benchmark health care benefit, saying school districts should strive to negotiate an 80/20 split on the premiums of the Gold Consumer Driven Health Plan and specific out-of-pocket costs. Teachers and school employees would be responsible for paying up to $400 a year before they can dig into a health savings account or health reimbursement account.

The mechanism will work this way: The Agency of Education and Department of Taxes will calculate what school districts spent in fiscal year 2017 on health care plans, including parsing out how many were individual, two-person and family plans. Then they will project what the school district would save if it bargained the benchmark, and the state will subtract that from what the district receives from the education fund to pay for schools.

If a school district and its teachers are at impasse, the bill lets them open negotiations back up and change their terms.

The bill also reduces the nonresidential property tax rate by 2 cents from the previously passed tax legislation, to $1.535. The rate will be the same as it was in fiscal 2017.

The governor and many Republicans had been upset that this rate would have gone up in the vetoed tax bill. At the time, lawmakers raised it to help pay for moving current teacher retirement costs from the general fund to the education fund. Now, expected savings from teacher health care negotiations will pay it down.

The compromise also requires all school contracts to end in 2019. In the meantime a study panel will consider whether a statewide health care benefit for educators makes sense.





