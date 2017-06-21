Comment Policy
Bob Orleck: An open letter to legislators considering marijuana legalization
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Bob Orleck, a retired pharmacist and former Vermont Assistant Attorney General. He has served as head of the Department of Corrections, the Mental Health Department and the Vermont Human Services Attorneys. Orleck is also a trustee from New England to the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention. He is a Republican from Randolph.Are you familiar with the movie made from the true story of activist Erin Brockovich? Take a moment to watch and listen to two minutes that feature a riveting scene starring Julia Roberts. A clip of this scene viewed by over 500,000 people that has better audio and visual can be found by typing “Erin Brockovich water scene” into the search bar at www.youtube.com. It should be instructive to a caring Vermont legislator on issues surrounding the legalization of marijuana.
In this scene, the industry lawyer chooses not to drink from a glass of water after she learned it came from the town water supply that had been contaminated by her client.
Now switch the scene to one of a Vermont legislator considering how to vote on S.22 or a similar bill. Replace the glass of water with some highly addictive form of cannabis like “crack weed” that has become so prevalent now in Colorado where some of the highest concentrations of marijuana are readily available. Not that the legislator would be forced to ingest such an item forcefully, but consider if there was a requirement that before one voted for such legalization they had to consume the product. If you were that legislator, would you reject it as the lawyer did or would you partake of it?
If the latter, do you really know what this substance is and what it can do to you? This is a highly addictive and dangerous drug. It is not the marijuana of the ‘60s. High concentration pot “dabbing” can lead to rapid heartbeat, blackouts, psychosis, paranoia and hallucinations as well as accidents and falls. You came alone and you will have to drive home. Would you? Do you partake, or do you not vote “yes” and walk away?
If you are still inclined to vote “yes,” then consider the possibility that your vote might result in this legal product somehow being put into the hands of your grandchild. How would you react to that knowing that this drug had caused many children to have permanent brain injury, and some to have psychotic episodes even leading to suicide? If you have voted “yes,” you apparently have decided that risk is fine for other people and their children, but have you considered that the child just might be your own flesh and blood?
Suppose because of your “yes” vote that someone has given your grandchild, mistakenly or intentionally, a high THC and legal “crack weed” brownie made from Vermont home grown marijuana instead of a luscious and Betty Crocker triple chocolate brownie? What if you realized that someday such a crack weed brownie would be used by an unsuspecting babysitter of your grandchild or of a pregnant young mother that will put her unborn at risk of altering and damaging the developing brain of her child? What if that pregnant mother was your grandchild? If you had known that then, would you have voted “yes”?
Once more, this is not the weed of the ‘60s. Did you, in a past vote, or are you, in a future vote, about to make the mistake of deciding based on old impressions and ignoring the true facts regarding the real and present dangers today’s cannabis brings to us all? Have you been deceived? What is it that motivated your vote? Was it worth the life, maybe, of your grandchild?
Not convinced? Just think about the tobacco industry and the decades that lies were out there that smoking was safe, therapeutic and sexy. Think of the Marlboro man. Think about the movies and entertainers who were always seen with a cigarette: Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis, Jr. and of course Dean Martin. So many were deceived and died of lung cancer. The industry effectively blinded us all to the dangers of smoking and the same thing is happening with marijuana. Too many people remain uneducated to the true dangers because of big money trying to make more big money at the expense of us all. Now consider how we might have reacted if we had known the true facts about smoking and cancer and nicotine and addiction. Would it have influenced our decisions? I would surely think so. Now you know the true facts on marijuana, or you could if you wanted. Should that not influence how you think and, as a Vermont legislator, how you vote? I would surely hope so.
If you are still staying with a “yes” vote thinking other states are doing it and it is inevitable, you should watch the first of two more short videos. It will open your eyes to the truth based upon the real effects on Colorado and its people, and the potential for those same effects on Vermont. The video of Karen Randall, an emergency room physician, who has practiced before, during and after legalization in Pueblo, Colorado, offers a unique perspective. The reality presently there, that she testifies to, offers a window to view what Vermont could well become in the future if we go that way. Legalization is not inevitable, so don’t buy that lie either or the other deceptions that seem to be ruling the day. Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maryland have rejected this idea, and so should we.
If you don’t know the risks to a developing mind and about the brain injuries to teens and young adults, or to the dangers to pregnant women, the second video will give you real facts from a practicing pediatrician in Pueblo, Colorado. Dr. Simerville presents clearly an understandable and frightening medical picture about the brain injuries that are happening to his patients.
For the sake of us all and for your own loved ones do no further harm.
