Scott, lawmakers zero in on pot legalization - VTDigger

With just days to go before the Legislature reconvenes for a special session, lawmakers and the administration are zeroing in on a compromise marijuana legalization bill.

Gov. Phil Scott vetoed S.22, which passed both legislative chambers in May. With his veto last month, the governor offered suggested changes that would win his approval.

The legalization bill would have allowed adults to possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana without criminal or civil penalties, and would let people grow up to six plants at home, two of which could be mature and flowering. The legislation also set up a commission to explore setting up a taxed and regulated market in Vermont.

Scott sent it back to the Legislature, asking lawmakers to heighten penalties for underage marijuana use and smoking in vehicles. The governor also wants to reconfigure the membership of a commission that would explore a legal structure for retail sales of pot.

All three areas of disagreement are still being negotiated.

Lawmakers sent a draft of a bill responding to his concerns last week.

In a memo, the governor accepted some of the changes lawmakers made, including changes to search and seizure standards. But the Scott administration still has reservations with the proposal.

At a press conference Thursday, the governor said he was open to reaching a compromise.

“I still think it’s workable,” Scott said.

After a conference call with Scott’s staff Thursday, Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, a key negotiator, said that there are a couple of areas that needed further clarification, but he was optimistic an agreement was possible.

Senate Pro Tem Tim Ashe, D/P-Chittenden, House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, D-Grand Isle, and House Judiciary Chair Rep. Maxine Grad, D-Moretown, were also on the call.

Grad said it is not clear at this point if House Republicans will suspend the rules to expedite a vote on the compromise legalization bill. The parliamentary procedure is the biggest obstacle to passage at this point, she said.

House Republican leaders have indicated that they are not likely to accept a rules suspension. If they follow through with that threat, they would effectively kill the bill for this year.

Grad said she hopes the “leadership that (Scott) has been providing in terms of putting forth proposals and counter-proposals actually transcends into leadership in terms of getting the House Republicans to support their governor.”

Sears also said that without cooperation from the minority in the House the legislation will be dead until the next session in January.

The discussions with Scott’s staff over the past few weeks have been productive, he said.

“We’re going to have to negotiate with the governor at some point, whether it’s next January or this June,” Sears said. “I don’t think it’s a waste of time to try to be continuing to work with the administration and get a settlement.”