Rutland City fire chief, city reach ‘separation agreement’

Rutland City Fire Chief Michael Jones and the mayor reached an agreement that will see the chief depart his post at the end of this month.

Earlier this week Jones said he intended to fulfill to the best of his abilities his two-year contract that expires later this year.

Mayor David Allaire issued a press release Saturday stating that he and Jones “executed an employment separation agreement.” Terms of the separation agreement were not immediately available.

“The Mayor and Chief mutually agreed that the separation would be in the best interests of the Chief, the Fire Department, and all the other parties involved,” Allaire stated in a short, three paragraph press release unusually issued on a Saturday.

Allaire, reached Saturday afternoon, said the timing of the release was agreed to by himself and the fire chief. The agreement was signed by the mayor and fire chief on Friday. A copy of that agreement was not available Saturday.

Jones could not immediately be reached Saturday. He responded to a phone call with a text message saying he was declining comment on anything regarding the city or the fire department.

Earlier this week, Jones said he was looking to fulfill the remainder of his two-year contract, which expires in November. Allaire declined comment at that time. In an interview in April, shortly after Allaire took office, Jones said he was exploring his options.

The fire department was a big issue during the mayoral campaign in March in which Allaire ousted former Mayor Christopher Louras from office.

A proposed restructuring plan brought up during a contentious budget process and backed by the chief and then-Mayor Louras drew opposition from the firefighters union, who ultimately endorsed Allaire in the mayoral race. The union also passed a no confidence vote in the fire chief during the budget process.

It appeared the mayor and the fire chief had a strained relationship since Allaire took office in March.

Allaire on Saturday said the separation agreement has been endorsed by the city Board of Aldermen, with a vote taking place earlier this week following an executive session.

“Leading up to the campaign and leading up to the election, there had been a lot of issues over at the Rutland Fire Department,” the mayor said. “There was a proposal brought forward by the fire chief and the mayor that was not well received by the rank and file of the fire department as well as very big concerns from the Board of Aldermen.”

Allaire said he wanted to “reset things” at the fire department, and said it was “time for new leadership.”

The mayor described the separation agreement as “mutually” reached between the parties.

“I wish him well,” Allaire said of the fire chief. “He served in his capacity the best he could.”

Jones’ last day will be June 30.

The mayor said he intended to form a committee as part of the search for the next chief.

Jones has said previously that he and the mayor did not see eye to eye on the future of the fire department.

“It comes down to a fundamental difference on where we see the Fire Department going in the future,” the chief said earlier this week. “We can keep it status quo and never really overcome the issues that are present or you can attempt to make the changes.”

Jones, who is retired from the Vermont National Guard, was appointed by Louras to the post of fire chief. Jones had no firefighting experience at the time of his appointment.

Louras at that time highlighted Jones’ strong administrative experience. The goal, Louras said then, would be to use those skills to help develop leadership within the department. Then, when Jones’ two-year contract expired this November, someone from within the department would be ready to become the next fire chief.

However, that doesn’t seem to have played out.

“It was doomed for failure from the beginning,” Jones said this week. “You take somebody from the outside that didn’t come from the fire service and get them to try to get people that are from the fire service, rooted deeply in the place, and say, ‘This guy is going to teach you all about leadership.’ They fought me from the beginning.”