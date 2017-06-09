Sanders launches think tank

Jane Sanders, the wife of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders who ran in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary, launched a think tank Wednesday aimed at spreading progressive values through op-eds, media strategy and policy briefs.

In an email, Sanders asked supporters to donate to the Burlington-based Sanders Institute.

“I wanted to start an organization that would bring people together to learn from each other and discuss how to make our country and our democracy better,” Sanders wrote. “I wanted to actively engage individuals like you, along with the media and other organizations, in learning about progressive solutions to economic, environmental, racial, and social justice issues.”

Jane Sanders said she would not draw a salary from the organization. The three paid staffers, include her son, David Driscoll, who is listed as a co-founder and creative director. He most recently worked at Burton Snowboards.

The institute named an inaugural group of 11 fellows. Many were surrogates during Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign. They include climate activist Bill McKibben, former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich and Dr. Cornel West. The organization’s website advertises books written by the fellows, who are volunteering, as well as a comprehensive set of policy papers on progressive issues, ranging from health care to climate change.

The organization is scheduled to present this weekend at The People’s Summit, a Chicago convention for progressive leaders where Sen. Bernie Sanders will speak.

Much like Our Revolution, another progressive organization linked to Bernie Sanders, the Sanders Institute is a nonprofit organization, and will not have to publicly disclose its donors. Our Revolution voluntarily releases some fundraising details.

Our Revolution and the Sanders Institute differ slightly in their nonprofit status. Our Revolution is a 501(c)(4); The Sanders Institute is a charitable 501(c)(3).

The differences between the two designations are important. Our Revolution’s tax designation allows it to engage in unlimited lobbying and promotion of candidates. The Sanders Institute, as a charitable organization, will be restricted in its ability to support lobbying efforts.

Jane Sanders did not return phone calls for comment from VTDigger, but she spoke to The Washington Post and USA Today about the launch of her organization.

Sanders told USA Today that the three staffers would run the institute out of a small office in Burlington.

Jane and Bernie Sanders have contributed $25,000 to help cover the $125,000 in startup costs for the organization, “and they intend to be ongoing contributors,” according to USA Today.

Our Revolution has provided a $100,000 loan to The Sanders Institute, which will be paid back over the coming months.

“I’m not getting paid anything,” Jane Sanders told the Post.

The Sanders Institute was first announced by Bernie Sanders in a July 2016 interview with USA Today. At that time, he spoke about launching Our Revolution, The Sanders Institute, as well as a “third political organization [which] may play a more direct role in campaign advertising.”

It’s unclear if the third media organization is still in the works, and whether Jane Sanders would have any role. Jane Sanders helped to orchestrate media buys for her husband’s congressional campaigns, and helped spearhead the media strategy during the Vermont senator’s 2016 presidential run.

Sanders told the Post that the rollout of The Sanders Institute had not been delayed by an FBI investigation into a land deal she engineered while president of Burlington College.

“That’s one of the things that’s very sad about our politics today,” Sanders told the Post. “The Sanders Institute will not be taking any potshots at people. But those sort of attacks have unfortunately become par for the course.”