Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Walt Amses: April’s bait and switch
Editor’s note: Walt Amses is a writer and former educator who lives in Calais.It’s difficult to overstate the psychotic nature of Vermont weather or the variety of emotions it elicits when the calendar says April, the angle of the sun says spring, while it’s snowing the kind of snow that feels more like dense rain than anything else, wetter than wet; colder than cold; and provocative enough at times to force the question: “What am I doing here?”
It appears the longer you’ve been tossing off lines like “it’s winter (or spring); it’s Vermont; get used to it,” the more likely it is that, first of all, you’re aging (who isn’t?) and consequently also more likely to examine the rational underpinnings of where you reside, how bravery equates with stupidity, and how you might briefly slink away from the elements without seeming like the complete wimp version of yourself that was always lurking right below the surface.
Depending on where you’re originally from — probably south of wherever you live now — your version of April is light years away from reality, especially if you’re anywhere north of Interstate 89 or upwards of 1,000 feet in altitude. You have friends who get away who you overtly disdain as snowbirds but secretly envy as you rationalize not leaving the house by implying you’ve been waiting for just such a day to catch up on your reading. In some north central Vermont Aprils you could probably make a case for perusing the complete works of William Shakespeare and still have time to strangle the mailman for delivering seed catalogs.
This is the time when mud engulfs cars, bears obliterate bird feeders, and skunks have babies under the front porch. May flowers don’t seem worth the trouble.
Reliably blue politically, Vermont is predictably blue in other ways as well — especially in early spring. We’re not talking about robin’s eggs either, but rather our skin tone in the first stages of hypothermia we experience walking the dog, gassing up the car, or clearing the snow around the mailbox, which has taken on the texture and weight of newly poured concrete. It’s not even because it’s all that cold, but more that our bodies and brains have expectations of April that April consistently fails to meet.
A 10 degree morning in November is a harbinger, but one we expect and accept as a small step in the implacable march toward winter as we do autumn’s first transitional ice pellets and snowflakes. Such weather in April seems more like a betrayal. We’ve not evolved to the point where the first crocus emerges when we anticipate it, especially if we we’ve emigrated from New York, New Jersey or other points south, which many (so-called) “Vermonters” have. Our looking for snapdragons in snowdrifts compounds our anguish, rendering us temporarily to a kind of metaphysical leper colony where nothing but the first exuberant, 60-degree afternoon provides the kind of solace we require; perhaps our noses won’t fall off after all.
But before that happens a certain amount of endurance is required. Losing any preconceived notions about April can be augmented by the understanding that the first of the month is not set aside for fools without reason. We play tricks on each other as if to inure ourselves to the serious chicanery of the natural world. This is the time when mud engulfs cars, bears obliterate bird feeders, and skunks have babies under the front porch. May flowers don’t seem worth the trouble.
Although things could be worse. In Longyearbyen, Norway, for instance, a town of 1,000 souls north of the Arctic Circle, residents celebrate the return of the sun on March 8 when it pops out — unless it’s cloudy — at 12:48 p.m. for 18 minutes after being AWOL since October. The payback of course is that summer this far north of Oslo is like a months-long sunny afternoon. Perfect if you can get your mind around the whole year being comprised of one enormous day.
Eventually, as it always does, this hot fudge sundae of a landscape will give way to the perfection of that greenish glow brightening the hillsides, a nocturne of peepers and loons transforming evenings, and complacency of forgetting completely about what TS Eliot called “the cruelest month” until the same time next year.
Recent Stories
Vermont delegation urges caution after Syrian air…
Panel ponders proposals to help low income…
UVM economics professor is fighting for his…
Rutland panel backs $200K to help turn…
Senate battle ends, Gorsuch confirmed to Supreme…
Gov. Scott puts brakes on climate change…