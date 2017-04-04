Super Bowl LI Lombardi Trophy viewing at the Statehouse - VTDigger

Gov. Phil Scott will issue a proclamation and make remarks celebrating the New England Patriots’ 2016 Super Bowl season from noon to 12:30 Friday in Room 11 at the Statehouse. The event is open to lawmakers and reporters only.

After the governor speaks, the Super Bowl LI Lombardi Trophy will be put on public display on the first floor of the Statehouse.

The public viewing is first come, first serve. The first 500 fans who line up outside the front door of the Statehouse will be issued tickets to see the trophy.

Parking in Montpelier is limited. Fans are encouraged to carpool and use public transportation.