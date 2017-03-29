Comment Policy
Sara Wool: Providing more than a meal
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Sara C. Wool, of Shelburne, who is the director of development for Age Well, Vermont’s largest provider of Meals on Wheels.As the largest provider of Meals on Wheels in Vermont, Age Well would like to shed light on the recent media around federal funding for this essential program. Meals on Wheels services are provided directly to seniors by a nationwide network of 5,000 local community-run programs that, in the aggregate, receive 35 percent of their funding from the federal government.
Some media outlets have incorrectly reported this number to be 3 percent, confusing it with the federal funding received by Meals on Wheels America, the national membership organization that does not provide direct services (e.g., meals). This miscommunication dramatically understates the significant impact of any federal budget cuts that may affect Meals on Wheels. The federal funding that goes directly to local Meals on Wheels programs, like Age Well, comes from the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program that falls under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The impact on these funds has not yet been announced but, given the proposed 17.9 percent cut prescribed for HHS, could be at risk.
The reality is that one in six seniors struggle with hunger and one in four are isolated and living alone. We must recognize the urgent need facing Vermont’s seniors and address it.
Here are five reasons why:
• The need is severe and continues to grow. Today more than 17,000 Vermonters face the threat of hunger and nearly 40,000 are living alone and have difficulty paying for basic living needs. With the senior population set to double by 2050, this trend will only continue if left unaddressed.
We can provide a senior with Meals on Wheels for an entire year for about the same cost as one day in the hospital.
• Funding is failing to keep pace. On top of federal funding cuts, programs are experiencing state and local budget cuts, increasing transportation and food costs, unprecedented demand for services, and smaller private donations in a slow economy. This funding reality, coupled with an increasing need, means that Older Americans Act Nutrition Programs (including Age Well’s) are serving fewer meals today than they were in 2005.
• The pain is real, and it is being felt. Unfortunately, waiting lists for Meals on Wheels programs grow longer every day and those who rely on Meals on Wheels are significantly more likely to report poorer health, screen positive for depression and report recent falls.
• Meals on Wheels programs provide a unique service. They are the only federally supported programs designed specifically to meet the needs of seniors. The combination of proper nutrition, a safety check and a friendly visit offers the total package that enables seniors to remain healthier, independent and at home, where they want to be.
• Investing in Meals on Wheels actually saves taxpayer dollars. We can provide a senior with Meals on Wheels for an entire year for about the same cost as one day in the hospital. There’s no doubt that increasing investment for Meals on Wheels is a win-win for our families, our communities and our state as a whole.
At this critical juncture, when both the need and demand for nutritious meals are substantial and growing, we implore our community and elected officials to make the needs of our most vulnerable and isolated seniors a higher priority. We can either invest in Vermont’s aging population now, or spend much more on the negative consequences later.
Age Well is a nonprofit organization that serves Addison, Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties. As the largest Meals on Wheels provider in Vermont and a member of Meals on Wheels of America, Age Well oversees 60 meal routes and delivers more than 200,000 meals each year with the support of 350 volunteers and partner organizations. Our mission is to provide the support and guidance that inspires our community to embrace aging with confidence. Since 1974, Age Well has delivered over nine million meals, provided nutrition and care coordination services to over 50,000 people, and responded to over 250,000 calls through our senior helpline. To learn more about Age Well, please visit: www.agewellvt.org
