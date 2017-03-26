Sanders tells concerned Vermont teachers he’ll fight Trump’s budget

The morning after Trumpcare was killed in Congress, Sen. Bernie Sanders told hundreds of unionized Vermont educators he would protect the interests of students and teachers.

In an address to members of the Vermont-National Education Association, Sanders vowed to fight privatization of public education under President Donald Trump and U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Principals, classroom teachers, music teachers, special educators, and paraprofessionals told Sanders they have been pressured through education reform proposals and Gov. Phil Scott’s budget this year to cut spending even though the needs of students are greater than ever.

“I have to love what I do because every year it seems like it gets more difficult,” said Christopher Guros, a special educator. “The issues our students face outside the building are impacting what they’re able to accomplish when they come through these doors.”

“I don’t need to tell you that income inequality in this country has gotten out of control, and this is apparent to many of us that are teaching,” Guros said. “Our students who are socioeconomically disadvantaged are more likely to experience developmental trauma, be exposed to environmental toxins like lead, and come to school hungry.”

“Our job would become much easier if, as a country, we began to address the root causes of poverty,” he said. “Additionally, we need mental health professionals in schools to help address some of the issues that our students are facing. School social workers that are able to work with both students and their families are a tremendous asset and should become more widespread.”

Olivia Miller, a high school senior who will attend college in the fall, told Sanders she is concerned about the high cost of college.

“It’s hard for us to believe in the American dream when so many of us do not have access to an affordable education,” Miller said. “It’s difficult for students like myself to pursue careers in public service knowing that we’re going to graduate with thousands of dollars in debt, so we’re hoping to see progress on this issue in the next four years.”

Sanders said the financial struggles educators and students are facing are the result of the political power of billionaire conservative donors such as the Koch brothers, who he said do not have the right priorities.

“The philosophy is that every person is supposed to be on their own — that government is supposed to play a very, very limited role in what goes on in this country,” Sanders said.

Sanders mocked the view of Trump administration officials who believe individuals should fend for themselves.

“If you are old and sick, why should you expect that a government program like Medicare will be there for you? We don’t believe in that. We don’t want government involved in public health for the elderly or for the young.”

Sanders said that also applies to abolishing the minimum wage: “If I can hire you in a high-unemployment area for $4 an hour—hey—that’s freedom! Congratulations. You’re free to work for me at $4 an hour.”

He turned to Miller, and said sarcastically: “You’re on your own. If you’re not doing well, get a new set of parents.”

Sanders said he now plans to go around the country to oppose Trump’s budget, which would freeze funding for Pell Grants for low-income college students, reduce work-study opportunities for college students, and end another college financial aid source designed to help college students with the greatest financial need.

The budget would also eliminate funding for an after-school program started by former U.S. Senator Jim Jeffords; end funding for AmeriCorps, which offers scholarships to hundreds of Vermonters per year; and terminate funding for a quality improvement program for educators, among other things.

“If you were to sit up and say, ‘Let’s think about the stupidest things that we can come up with,’ you’re going to pretty much write the Trump budget,” Sanders said. “It really is. Can you imagine?”

“Everybody knows that after-school programs are desperately needed and are enormously successful,” he said. “It doesn’t take a genius to figure this out. … These guys want to cut after-school programs.”

“They want to make substantial cuts in the Low-income (Home Energy) Assistance Program,” he said. “They’re going to make cuts in health care. They’re going to make cuts in — they want to make cuts to the Meals on Wheels program, for God’s sake!”

Sanders said there are senior citizens living alone at the end of dirt roads in Vermont with nothing but Social Security income, and “it means a lot to them that somebody drops by with a hot meal at lunch. It may be the only good meal they have all week.”

He asked the group to help him educate people about the effects of Trump’s proposed cuts, engage with people they may have different political views, and get them involved in the political process.

The room gave Sanders a standing ovation.