Senate endorses open meetings for OneCare - VTDigger
 

Senate endorses open meetings for OneCare

Mar. 17, 2017, 1:54 am by Leave a Comment
The Vermont Senate has endorsed S.4, the bill that would require the board of directors for the state’s largest health care organization to hold open meetings.

Senators gave preliminary approval to the bill unanimously on Thursday in a voice vote. The Senate is on track to pass the bill Friday.

S.4 affects accountable care organizations, which are administrative entities that represent doctors and agree to be financially at risk for the health of the doctors’ patients.

The bill largely affects OneCare Vermont, which is owned by the University of Vermont Medical Center and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. OneCare is in the process of merging with a similar, smaller accountable care organization.

OneCare’s board of directors will be required to hold open meetings whenever they are making a binding decision. A quorum of the board will still be allowed to meet as long as they don’t take action.

Senate President Pro Tempore Tim Ashe, D/P-Chittenden, said the bill is meant to “clearly communicate the situations when they could go behind closed doors” which was not clear in Act 113, the ACO law that passed in 2016.

He described the bill like this: “It’s not technically the Open Meeting Law, but it acts in almost all regards just like it.”

The bill goes into effect Jan. 1.

Filed Under: Health Care, Vermont News Briefs Tagged With: , , , ,
Erin Mansfield

Erin Mansfield covers health care and business for VTDigger. From 2013 to 2015, she wrote for the Rutland Herald and Times Argus. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Erin on Twitter @erin_vt

Latest stories by Erin

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Senate endorses open meetings for OneCare"