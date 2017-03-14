 

UPDATED: Snow accumulation could hit 26 inches

winter stormThe winter storm hitting Vermont today and tomorrow has intensified.

Yesterday, forecasters said the entire state could get 12 to 18 inches, starting Tuesday afternoon.

The snowfall is now predicted to be much heavier with total accumulations of 18 to 26 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Burlington. Most parts of the state will get two feet of snow.

The winter storm will start earlier today than originally thought, too, with snowfall beginning at 7 a.m. The storm watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Blizzard conditions are predicted for western side of the state. In the map above,the red area is the blizzard zone; in the pink area, a winter storm watch is in effect.

Snowfall rates will be greater than 2 inches per hour this afternoon through the evening. Unnecessary travel is strongly discouraged during this period. The National Weather Service warns that there will be whiteout conditions and visibility could be a quarter of a mile or less at times.

Gusty winds and drifting snow are predicted for early Wednesday morning.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Go to www.weather.gov/Burlington for updates.

The Vermont State Police requests that the public not call emergency dispatch or 911 for road conditions. During storms, dispatchers are busy taking emergency calls and helping first responders.

Please visit http://vtstatepolice.blogspot.com/ or http://vtrans.vermont.gov/operations/winter for road information. You can also get road, weather, and other alerts sent to you through Vermont alert: http://vtalert.gov.

For driving safety tips visit: http://demhs.vermont.gov/preparedness/driving

Reminders from Vermont Emergency Management:
Keep snow from heat and exhaust vents to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Make sure carbon monoxide detectors are working.
Never use a generator indoors.
Check on neighbors who need special assistance
Overexertion while shoveling can bring on a heart attack.

