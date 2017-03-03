Protesters injure Middlebury professor escorting controversial speaker

MIDDLEBURY — Protesters at Middlebury College injured professor Allison Stangar as she was escorting controversial guest lecturer Charles Murray from the campus Thursday. Stangar was treated at Porter Hospital for a neck injury and released the same evening.

“The act appeared to be committed by non-Middlebury students,” said Bill Burger, the college’s vice president of communications. “They were wearing masks and are believed to be from outside of the Middlebury community who came specifically to the event as agitators.”

Murray was invited to speak under the banner of the student-run conservative organization, the American Enterprise Institute Club. He has been criticized for his controversial work, “The Bell Curve,” which discusses correlations between race and intelligence. His more recent book, “Coming Apart,” is about class division in the United States. Murray has been labeled as a “white nationalist” by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Students were successful disrupting Murray’s appearance by rallying in the auditorium, ultimately forcing his presentation to continue via live video stream.

“There’s what happened in the hall, which was a disruption by our students and is matter of college policy,” Burger said. “Then, there’s what happened outside, which I consider assault and could be a criminal act.”

According to Burger, while Stangar was escorting Murray from the building with another college administrator, they were quickly approached by a small group of masked protesters. The group grew quickly to between 20 and 30 people. At one point, Stangar was grabbed by the hair, ultimately twisting her neck, Burger said.

Once Stangar and Murray reached a vehicle to leave, the car was surrounded. Protesters stood on the hood, banged on windows and threw a traffic sign in front of the car, Burger said.

Middlebury College public safety officers, who are a non-deputized force without weapons or authority to make arrests, were also on the scene and ultimately shoved through the mob to allow for a safe exit by the professor and guest lecturer.

By the time police arrived, Burger said, most people had scattered and no arrests were made.

Stangar, a professor of international politics and economics, was the moderator for the event and just before Murray was moved to another hall, she made a plea to protesters in the crowd to allow Murray to speak so a proper discourse with rebuttals to his claims could ensue.

“I have academic credibility,” she said.

Stangar could be not be reached for comment.