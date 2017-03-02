Comment Policy
Deb Markowitz: The civics silver lining
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Deb Markowitz, who is a visiting professor at the UVM Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources. She was Vermont secretary of state from 1999 to 2010 and secretary of natural resources from 2011 to 2016.With Town Meeting Day just around the corner it is a great time to consider the importance of civic engagement and the rule of law.
For more than 200 years, Vermonters have come together on or around the first Tuesday in March to elect local officials, vote on budgets and discuss the important issues of our time. Because of this, Vermonters, more than many, feel close to our government. We feel entitled to understand and be a part of a process that’s both transparent and fair. We believe in civil debate and that it is up to us to speak up when we see injustice.
Maybe that’s why it’s been so difficult for me, and so many others, to accept the new leadership in Washington. We know that discrimination against religious minorities, jokes about sexually assaulting women, and mockery of people with disabilities is inconsistent with the fundamental principles of our state — and our country.
The news is deeply disturbing, but I see a small silver lining. Americans who’ve never been engaged in the political system are paying attention – and getting a crash course in the rules of democracy and the Constitution.
Americans, young and old, are organizing and working on strategies to preserve our fundamental ideals, like separation of church and state, and freedom and equality for all.
Before the 2016 election, most Americans assumed democracy meant “the majority rules.” But after seeing the losing candidate receive nearly three million more votes than the winner, there was widespread outrage. Voters across the nation are calling for an end to the antiquated Electoral College.
When the court jumped in to block the recent immigration ban, we experienced, firsthand, the power of our constitutional system of checks and balances, where the courts have the ability to curb executive action that goes too far.
Attacks on the press and confusion over “alternative facts” and “fake news” have made us more aware than ever that a free press is vital to keep us informed and to hold government accountable. As a result, many Americans are paying closer attention to where they are getting their information, and subscriptions to newspapers and journals are soaring. Just since the election, the New York Times has added nearly 150,000 new subscribers.
Perhaps most importantly, across the country, people who used to be disengaged from politics are showing up for marches and spontaneous rallies. They are finding time to call, write and email their representatives. They’re packing congressional town hall meetings and voicing anger and concern about a host of issues, from Russian involvement in the election, to immigration, to the proposed repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Americans, young and old, are organizing and working on strategies to preserve our fundamental ideals, like separation of church and state, and freedom and equality for all.
So this Town Meeting Day, take a moment to cherish our democratic traditions and appreciate the many freedoms we enjoy in our great, but vulnerable democracy. And to paraphrase our Founding Father Thomas Jefferson, remember that, “the best defense of democracy is an informed and active electorate.”