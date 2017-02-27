These statistics don’t lie: Windham, Windsor have longest wait for Act 250 permits

Editor’s note: This story by Chris Mays was first published by the Brattleboro Reformer on Feb. 26.

WINDHAM COUNTY — Some local applicants for Act 250 permits received statistical affirmation for something they’ve known all along: For the two counties in southeastern Vermont, it takes longer for decisions to be issued.

Processing for applications in Windham and Windsor counties took an average of 50 days last year, the longest of all nine districts in the state. Altogether, 46 decisions on development and land use had been issued in District 2, which covers Windham County and the southern half of Windsor County.

“That confirms what a lot of us were thinking, that it takes longer,” said Rep. John Gannon, D-Windham-6, and Wilmington Select Board vice chairman. “I thought it was interesting that we were on the high end, when some districts can do it in half the time.”

Districts 4 and 9 were the closest in average processing time. District 4 covers all of Chittenden County and had 103 decisions issued last year, with an average processing time of 43 days. District 9 covers part of Addison County and had 15 decisions issued last year, with an average processing time of 46 days.

District 7 — which handles permitting for the counties of Caledonia, Orleans and Essex — had 38 decisions that took an average of 26 days to issue.

The Bi-Town Economic Development Committee, made up of members based in Dover and Wilmington, had wanted to see how the districts compared and information was compiled using the Vermont Natural Resources Board Act 250 database. Each district has an environmental commission assigned to review projects.

Rutland County’s District 1 had 30 decisions issued and took an average of 30 days to process. District 3, which covers most of Orange County and Northern Windsor County, had 29 decisions issued and took an average of 35 days to process. Serving Washington and Lamoille counties, and the towns of Williamstown, Washington and Orange, District 5 had 105 decisions issued and took an average of 37 days to process. In the counties of Franklin and Grand Isle, District 6 issued 22 decisions and took an average of 36 days to process. In Bennington County, District 8 issued 17 decisions and took an average of 29 days to process.

More information on the data will be discussed at a special bi-town committee meeting on Monday, March 6, at 10 a.m. in the Wilmington Town Office Meeting Room. Gannon will be joined by Rep. Laura Sibilia, I-Windham-Bennington, and Vermont Natural Resources Board Chairwoman Diane Snelling.

Gretchen Havreluk, Wilmington’s economic development consultant, said she has asked for data from the last several years as there has been new staff in District 2. She also wants to know more about the timing of project review specifically handled by the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.

“[The study] only dealt with actual Act 250 applications and permits,” said Gannon, who would like to see data related to requests for jurisdiction, which is a different process he’s familiar with as officials in the Deerfield Valley have been seeking an exemption from Act 250 for enhancing the Valley Trail network.

The Hermitage Club has also made public its frustration with the process. The company had taken to social media to ask people to send in letters of support as they were planning to meet with Gov. Phil Scott about their concerns. On Feb. 16, the company celebrated Act 250 approval.

The long wait for decisions on local projects was noted recently at Dover and Wilmington Select Board meetings. The boards had been asked by the bi-town committee to fund a study that would pay a consultant to look into whether District 2 was in fact experiencing more of wait for Act 250 permits and, if true, how to go about addressing that. Ultimately, the boards opted against the proposal.