Burlington housing development gets DRB approval

BURLINGTON — A massive lakefront housing development on the former Burlington College campus received approval from the city’s Development Review Board this week.
The project, dubbed Cambrian Rise by developer Eric Farrell, would include 733 condominiums and apartments in 10 buildings. The development includes roughly 40,000 square feet of commercial space and 1,100 parking spaces on 33 acres and is expected to cost upward of $80 million, according to the permit application and other materials submitted to the city.
“I am pleased that the Cambrian Rise project has secured DRB approval, reaching a significant milestone in the effort to achieve many of the city’s long-term goals for this important site,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger in a statement Wednesday.
Those goals include preserving open space and public access to the waterfront — Farrell sold the city 12 acres for a public park that includes Texaco Beach — creating housing for a range of ages and income levels, and “developing a vibrant new neighborhood” close to downtown.
“It is encouraging to see our efforts to increase investment in Burlington housing, parks and other public infrastructure gathering momentum,” Weinberger added.
The project still needs state environmental approval through the Act 250 process before construction can begin.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.