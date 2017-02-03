Scott to float legislation resisting Trump immigration order

The Scott administration could be offering legislative language next week to respond to executive orders on immigration signed recently by President Donald Trump.

Scott convened a cabinet of state officials and others Friday to consider what actions Vermont could take in the face of the orders.

“We all believe that there’s a need to do something,” Scott said after the meeting.

The Vermont Attorney General, public safety leaders, local officials, lawmakers and members of the Scott administration discussed what actions can be taken “to alleviate the fears of those who are here in the state while protecting our constitutional rights from the overreach of the federal government,” he said.

Scott did not provide information about the specifics of the legislation, but he raised concerns about federal overreach and actions to “deputize” law enforcement.

“If we can do this on a tri-partisan basis here in Vermont, I think we can be an example for the rest of the country in how we protect ourselves and our citizens,” Scott said.

Scott said the group will consider impacts on federal funding to Vermont. Trump signed an order that would cut off funding to so-called sanctuary cities — municipalities that do not enforce federal immigration policies.

Attorney General TJ Donovan brought some language to the meeting, which Scott characterized as “workable.” The governor said the administration will work over the weekend with the aim of moving ahead early next week.

“Time is of the essence,” Scott said.

Donovan said his office is watching cases in other parts of the country and considering joining, but has not yet.

As of now, Donovan is not aware of any cases were Vermont residents have been detained because of the order halting travel to the U.S. by residents of seven Muslim-majority countries.