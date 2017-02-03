Peter Rousmaniere: Risk of terrorism from Muslims low in U.S.

Editor’s note: This commentary is by Peter Rousmaniere, a business writer and consultant who lives in Woodstock. It was first published on his blog, workingimmigrants.comRichard Alba and Nancy Foner, authors of the 2015 book “Strangers No More,” offer four reasons why there is so little terrorist risk among Muslims in the United States. First, they note that the foreign-born who are Muslim in the United States is tiny compared to Europe. They are 1 percent of the American population, compared to 11 percent in France.
Also, unlike in Europe, the Muslim population here is well-educated and middle class, with over 30 percent completing college, a higher rate than native-born Americans. Their household incomes on average match the general public.
Third, even as de Tocqueville noted in the early 19th century, public expression of belief in God and religious practices are much more accepted and common here than in Europe. Muslim immigrants match Christians in America, with about 70 percent saying that religion is very important. And fourth, the right to express one’s faith without encumbrance from government is a fundamental part of the Constitution.
In some respects, immigrant Muslims are more American than Americans. Yet Michael Flynn, the future director of the National Security Council, says that “Islam is a political ideology that hides behind the notion of it being a religion” (23:55) … it is “like a cancer.”
We know a fair amount about Muslims in America in part thanks to studies by the Pew Research Center. Since 1992, Muslims as a percentage of new legal immigrants rose by 5 to 10 percent. Muslims make up 1 percent of the general population. Among the 85,000 refugees admitted in 2015, 46 percent were Muslim.
Only a fifth of Muslims in America say that most Muslims coming to the U.S. want to be distinct from the larger American society. Half of Americans thinks that Muslim immigrants mostly want to remain distinct. Half of Americans think the being Christian is an important factor in being American.
Muslim immigrants are more likely (74 percent) to say that hard work gets you ahead than does the general public (62 percent). Although Muslims in the U.S. are less inclined to show the American flag, they watch sports and recycle about as often as the general public. Foreign-born Muslims in America are highly likely to become citizens when they are eligible to do so. They get involved in solving community problems moderately less than does the general public.
Muslim immigrants practice their religion at a far higher rate (68 percent) than do Christian immigrants (27 percent) (page 319 here).
According to a Pew survey, religion remains important past the first generation. About three out of five first- and second-generation Muslim immigrants perform the daily prayer (Salah). Thirty percent of Muslim women always wear a head cover or hijab when out in public.
Asked if terrorism is ever justified to defend Islam, 1 percent of both native- and foreign-born Muslims said “often;” about 80 percent said “never.” Among Muslim immigrants, 75 percent had a very negative view of al-Qaida, while 3 percent were favorable. Muslims have the same level of concern about extremism in America as does the general public. Muslims with a high school or less education are the only segment that perceives “great deal” of support for extremism in the Muslim community.
