Proposed resolution would support sanctuary cities - VTDigger

Since Donald Trump’s election, several Vermont municipalities have taken steps toward or expressed interest in becoming sanctuary cities. Those are ones where local government makes it a policy not to enforce aspects of federal immigration law with regard to people who may not be in the country legally.
Rep. Janet Ancel, D-Calais, said she decided to offer the resolution, J.R.H.2, supporting municipalities after constituents in her town explored the idea of adopting sanctuary status.
Ancel said she would be interested in having a conversation about whether Vermont could become a sanctuary state, but noted that would be a complex endeavor. The resolution would put legislative support behind municipalities that adopt policies consistent with sanctuary status.
“Although aspects of it are symbolic, to me it’s a really important statement,” Ancel said.
She applauded the measures Gov. Phil Scott announced Monday his administration would take in the face of Trump’s immigration executive order. Those steps include declining to enter into federal agreements that would have state and local authorities carry out immigration enforcement.
The legislative resolution was introduced Friday. It is backed by dozens of lawmakers and has been referred to the House Government Operations Committee.
