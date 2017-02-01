Hundreds rally against Trump immigration orders

Carrying candles and banners, a large crowd gathered on the Statehouse lawn Wednesday evening for a vigil in solidarity with refugees, immigrants and Muslims.

The Montpelier rally was one of many protests that have popped up across the state and country in the wake of several executive orders concerning immigration President Donald Trump signed last week, including one Friday that blocks travel to the U.S. by citizens of seven countries.

The smell of incense and scented candles occasionally drifted through the crowd of several hundred. Some carried signs and banners, and speakers led the group in chants.

The rally featured representatives from many faith organizations, including Imam Islam Hassan, of the Islamic Society of Vermont. Many Muslims came to the United States fleeing persecution based on faith elsewhere, he said.

“I want to tell you from the Muslim standpoint, that all of us as Muslims do care about the national security of America,” Hassan said. “Anything happens here, it hurts us as Muslims just like it hurts any other American.”

“But at the same time, we hate to see racism and bigotry and discrimination against people who try to peacefully practice their faith,” he said.

The Rev. Joan Javier-Duval, of the Unitarian Church of Montpelier, said she was appalled by the president’s order that halted the refugee program and stopped travel from certain countries.

Javier-Duval shared some of her personal story. Her parents emigrated from the Philippines, and she grew up Catholic, before she found her way to the Unitarian Church, she said.

Based on her personal story and her faith, she sees Trump’s orders as “in opposition to American values,” she said.

“It is dangerous and it is divisive when people of certain races and religions are made out to be threats to our safety and security,” she said.

“We are no safer because of this executive order,” she added.

Rabbi Amy Small from Ohavi Zedek Synagogue in Burlington expressed solidarity with the other groups attending the rally.

“We are here with our brothers and sisters from all of these other justice organizations and all of you because we stand for American values and shared values of our different faith traditions,” Small said.

Amanda Garces, an organizer of the event, identified herself as an immigrant. Before moving to Vermont a few years ago, she lived in Arizona. She said there is already a barrier between the United States and Mexico, citing thousands of fatalities among people who attempted to cross into this country.

“This is about white nationalism trying to win, and we will not let them,” she said before leading the crowd in a chant: “No wall! No ban!”

When Garces later mentioned Gov. Phil Scott’s announcement that his administration would take steps to resist Trump’s orders, the crowd cheered.

The event was supported by 11 organizations, including Black Lives Matter Vermont, Vermont Interfaith Action and the American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont.

Speakers included representatives from the racial justice group Justice for All, Beth Jacob Synagogue in Montpelier and Sen. Patrick Leahy’s office.

Dana Jabbor, a Syrian-Palestinian who grew up in Dubai, addressed the crowd. She came to the United States to attend culinary school in Montpelier.

“Nothing makes me happier than seeing different cultures combine into something beautiful, but here we are again fighting a battle, the same battle over and over and over again,” Jabbor said.