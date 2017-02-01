Burlington Electric, Vermont Gas announce new energy saving program

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Electric Department and Vermont Gas are hoping a little friendly competition will induce city residents to be more energy efficient.
A new website will allow customers to compare their energy use to people with similar housing and offer them a “wide-range of possible steps, services, and savings opportunities based upon each designation,” according to a Tuesday news release.
The program, known as the Energy Champ Challenge, builds off of a previous initiative by the two utilities that resulted in 163 energy audits and completed efficiency upgrades on 63 buildings resulting in a total savings of more than $647,000 for Burlington landlords and tenants, according to the release.
The first 500 people to sign up for the Energy Champ Challenge will be entered to win up to $15,000 in weatherization and energy efficiency improvements to their home. To be eligible, homes demonstrate $5,000 in weatherization and efficiency needs.
“Our new energyChamp program and website demonstrate our continuing commitment to lead through energy innovation as we help our customers take power over their energy,” said Neale Lunderville, General Manager of Burlington Electric, in a statement.
