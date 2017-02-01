 

Burlington Electric, Vermont Gas announce new energy saving program

Feb. 1, 2017, 4:50 am by Leave a Comment

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Electric Department and Vermont Gas are hoping a little friendly competition will induce city residents to be more energy efficient.

A new website will allow customers to compare their energy use to people with similar housing and offer them a “wide-range of possible steps, services, and savings opportunities based upon each designation,” according to a Tuesday news release.

The program, known as the Energy Champ Challenge, builds off of a previous initiative by the two utilities that resulted in 163 energy audits and completed efficiency upgrades on 63 buildings resulting in a total savings of more than $647,000 for Burlington landlords and tenants, according to the release.

The first 500 people to sign up for the Energy Champ Challenge will be entered to win up to $15,000 in weatherization and energy efficiency improvements to their home. To be eligible, homes demonstrate $5,000 in weatherization and efficiency needs.

“Our new energyChamp program and website demonstrate our continuing commitment to lead through energy innovation as we help our customers take power over their energy,” said Neale Lunderville, General Manager of Burlington Electric, in a statement.

Filed Under: Energy, Vermont News Briefs Tagged With: ,
Morgan True

Morgan True is VTDigger's Burlington bureau chief covering the city and Chittenden County. A Seattle native, he graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism before working for several publications in Massachusetts. Read more

Email: mtrue@vtdigger.org

Follow Morgan on Twitter @true_morgan

Latest stories by Morgan

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

1000

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.

Privacy policy
wpDiscuz
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Burlington Electric, Vermont Gas announce new energy saving program"