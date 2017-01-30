Rutland firefighters union turns against chief

RUTLAND — The city firefighters union issued a vote of no confidence in its fire chief last week, further complicating efforts to resolve a dispute over the department’s budget.

According to union President Seth Bride, members of the union’s executive board waited for two hours with their laptops open in anticipation of an email from Chief Michael Jones explaining a proposed restructuring plan. It didn’t come.

The following day, just a few hours before a special Board of Aldermen meeting to discuss the fire budget, Mayor Chris Louras and Jones distributed a three-page draft of the plan aimed at overhauling the department’s approach to fire safety and prevention.

The plan calls for the appointment of an assistant chief who “will act as a coach, mentor, and a liaison between management and labor,” and a fire prevention training officer who will focus on public safety and community outreach.

Alderman Dave Allaire, who had previously met with the fire chief and expressed confidence in his ability to make amends with the union, said there was little explanation for the breakdown.

“It seemed as though he was making a good faith attempt to try to find some middle ground,” said Allaire. “After that meeting things went silent.”

Jones did not respond to repeated calls requesting comment. Louras has maintained that the restructuring proposal will not reduce the number of front-line firefighters and has urged the Board of Aldermen to approve a fire budget for voters to decide on at town meeting in March.

Bride said the union vote was not unanimous and there were some concerns about how it might affect attempts to resolve the budget impasse and upcoming contract negotiations.

Bride said the chief had met with the union just a couple of times since the mayor’s proposed budget was released Nov. 1. The firefighters union has adamantly opposed the budget, which is tied to the restructuring plan that would reduce by one the number of active duty firefighters per shift and replace them with the two new administrative positions. According to the mayor and fire chief, those positions would be filled from within the department’s ranks and would improve response capabilities.

“The assistant chief and fire prevention officers will be fully certified firefighters who will respond to calls while on shift,” the mayor wrote. “On most days there will be eight or nine firefighters responding.”

The Board of Aldermen, however, remains unconvinced by the mayor’s proposal and has continued to delay action on approving a budget to put before voters in March.

“We certainly did not accomplish our goal,” said board President William Notte, referring to Wednesday’s contentious meeting. The board will have one last opportunity this week to approve a budget before ballot items must be finalized. If it doesn’t approve a Fire Department budget, voters will be asked to approve a general fund budget with no money for the department, which would be unprecedented.

Notte said if nothing changes before Tuesday’s meeting, the board may pass the budget as proposed by the mayor but set aside money from the general fund balance that could be used to maintain current staffing levels.

“We will no doubt attempt to put something together for the voters for the ballot in March,” said Allaire.

But it would still be up to the mayor, who faces re-election on Town Meeting Day, and the fire chief to decide if and how those funds are used. Allaire and Downtown Rutland Partnership Executive Director Mike Coppinger are both running against Louras in the mayor’s race.

On his website, Coppinger says he disagrees with the restructuring plan but believes an assistant chief position should be established and a review of the department’s chain of command undertaken. “In my opinion … this decision was based on the current chief’s inexperience in fire safety and is ill-advised,” Coppinger states.

Notte acknowledged that the department would likely benefit from a review of its practices and that change may be necessary. But he said he wasn’t sure Jones was the person to make that happen.

“I really think this calls into question whether Chief Jones has any legitimate chance of being the person who makes those changes,” Notte said.