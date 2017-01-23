 

Photo gallery: Vermonters march in Washington

Jan. 23, 2017, 6:35 am by Leave a Comment
Vermonters march by the Washington Monument on Saturday. Photo by Terry J. Allen/VTDigger
Vermont women in Saturday’s march on Washington wear banners showing their grandmothers who also marched for women’s rights. Photo by Terry J. Allen/VTDigger
Marcelle Leahy dons a gift “pussy hat.” Photo by Terry J. Allen/VTDigger
Vermonters take part in the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday. Photo by Terry J. Allen/VTDigger
Vermonter Anders Christiansen, son of former legislator Andy Christiansen, with his friend Alejandra during the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday. Photo by Terry J. Allen/VTDigger
Vermonters take part in the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday. Photo by Terry J. Allen/VTDigger
Sen. Patrick Leahy is surrounded by pink hats during his morning reception Saturday for Vermonters in the Women’s March on Washington. Photo by Terry J. Allen/VTDigger
Vermonters attend Sen. Patrick Leahy’s reception in Washington, D.C., on Saturday morning before the Women’s March. Photo by Terry J. Allen/VTDigger
Rep. Peter Welch attends Sen. Patrick Leahy’s reception in Washington, D.C., on Saturday morning for Vermonters in the Women’s March. Photo by Terry J. Allen/VTDigger
Vermonters take part in the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday. Photo by Terry J. Allen/VTDigger
Vermonters attend Sen. Patrick Leahy’s reception in Washington, D.C., on Saturday morning before the Women’s March. Photo by Terry J. Allen/VTDigger
Filed Under: Politics Tagged With: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

1000

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.

Privacy policy
wpDiscuz
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Photo gallery: Vermonters march in Washington"