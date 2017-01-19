Senate panel to hold hearing on Labor-Commerce merger - VTDigger

The Senate Committee on Economic Development will take public testimony on a major element of Gov. Phil Scott’s government restructuring plan.

The committee will hold a hearing on whether the Department of Labor and Agency of Commerce and Community Development should be merged into a new Agency of Economic Opportunity.

Scott issued an executive order Sunday calling for the restructuring. Either the House or Senate can prevent the merger if a majority of the chamber votes against it within 90 days.

The hearing will be Jan. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Room 11 of the Statehouse in Montpelier. Witnesses will have three minutes each to testify.

Members of the public also can submit written comments at the hearing or send them to Cheryl Ewen via email at [email protected]