Scott pitches plan to merge Labor and Commerce

Gov. Phil Scott said Tuesday his administration could merge the Department of Labor with the Agency of Commerce and Community Development without putting workers at risk.

He signed an executive order Sunday to merge the standalone department, which oversees labor issues, with the agency, which promotes Vermont businesses. The move would create the Agency of Economic Opportunity.

“For our economy to grow, employers need workers, and unemployed workers need jobs,” he said Tuesday. “I believe this reality should be reflected in a single agency.”

Scott said there is currently a “disconnect” between the skills that unemployed workers are building and the skills businesses need from workers to fill their open jobs. Merging the two state entities, he said, “is designed to bridge that gap.”

Two other executive orders would merge the Department of Liquor Control with the Vermont Lottery Commission and take the Department of Information and Innovation — which acts like an IT desk for the government — out of the Agency of Administration to create an Agency of Digital Services.

For the changes to take place, the full Legislature would need to approve them within 90 days. Either the House or Senate can essentially veto the proposals. But labor interests say they are concerned about having the Labor Department answer to the agency that promotes businesses.

Betsy Bishop, the president of the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, has backed the proposal. She said in a statement: “Aligning business needs with labor interests will strengthen the employment picture in Vermont and help lead to stronger economic growth for businesses and workers.”

Sen. Michael Sirotkin, D-Chittenden, said he is “very concerned” about the proposal. “We’ve had this situation with EB-5 where we have the regulator and the promoter-in-chief of business under the same work, under the same secretary, and I think it creates an inherent conflict of interest that workers should be concerned about,” he said. The Vermont EB-5 Regional Center both marketed and oversaw projects in the Northeast Kingdom tied to an alleged fraud scheme by developers.

Sirotkin fought a similar proposal in 2009, when he was a partner at the lobbying firm now called Necrason Group.