Joe Benning: Guns again? - VTDigger

Editor’s note: This commentary is by state Sen. Joe Benning, a Republican who represents the Caledonia-Orange District in the Vermont Senate.Recently a constituent said she couldn’t understand why I was against universal background checks for gun transfers. It seemed like an ideal opening to demonstrate how I respond to proposed legislation.
All legislators take an oath to uphold our state Constitution and to do it no injury. Chapter II, Article 18 of that document implores me to act with moderation and frugality whenever enacting any legislation, and to do so only when “necessary for the good government of this state.” When proposed legislation potentially infringes on a constitutional right, even greater scrutiny is demanded. Unlike state-granted privileges like a driver’s license, constitutional rights are those we are born with. Nothing should infringe upon constitutional rights without an absolute demonstration that society cannot continue to function without change. This is essential to maintaining a “free” society. With that in mind, I review every piece of legislation with the following questions: 1.) Is it necessary? 2.) If so, does it go only so far as is necessary to cure the perceived ill?
Now to S.6, the bill proposing mandatory, universal background checks for all gun transfers except those between immediate family members. It requires visiting a licensed gun dealer and it costs money to do so. Although not absolute, gun ownership is an explicit constitutional right enshrined in both our state and federal constitutions.
So is this legislation necessary? Proponents use national statistics contending it might decrease gun violence. I concede we have many instances of gun violence taking place around the country, but one would be hard-pressed to argue that Orlando, Sandy Hook, Aurora, Columbine and Virginia Tech would have been prevented if S.6 were law. Arguably the most horrific case of gun violence here in Vermont was the murder of a DCF worker and three DCF witnesses. The shooter allegedly stole the gun from her boyfriend. Criminals immediately intent on killing are not going to take the time or expense S.6 would impose on thousands of otherwise law-abiding purchasers.
Most importantly, the bill does not reach the root cause behind homicide, suicide or domestic violence. Should I nevertheless violate my oath to protect your constitutional rights, in the remote hope S.6 might prevent something?
Some proponents suggest this bill might decrease suicide rates. I’d respond that a mind intent on suicide would, at best, be only momentarily impeded. Some proponents point to statistics that suggest domestic violence rates are higher in those homes where guns are present. But S.6 does not remove guns already in homes and we currently have laws that prohibit gun possession by those convicted of domestic assault or subject to relief from abuse orders.
Most importantly, the bill does not reach the root cause behind homicide, suicide or domestic violence. Should I nevertheless violate my oath to protect your constitutional rights, in the remote hope S.6 might prevent something?
But even with the remote chance S.6 might prevent some future tragedy, we should still ask whether it goes farther than necessary. Thankfully Vermont, by every measurable statistic, remains the safest state in the nation when it comes to gun violence. One must therefore conclude the vast majority of potentially thousands of transfers are conducted by people who have never been in trouble with the law and have no immediate intention of doing harm. So why should I have to travel to a gun store and pay a $45 fee if I decide to purchase a gun from my father-in-law? (This transfer is not exempt under this bill.) While some might think that is just a small inconvenience and small fee, it seems grossly unwarranted when measured against the oath I took to hold sacrosanct your constitutional rights.
There is one remaining, unanswered issue. This bill creates a new crime. How would we enforce it? Are we going to hire additional police to monitor all those thousands of gun transfers, or are we going to just charge a seller after a gun crime has been committed? Will either truly result in less gun violence in the already safest state in the nation?
Let’s be honest. There are only two ways to prevent gun violence. One way is to eliminate guns altogether, but that is not the world we live in. The second is to collectively solve the question of why they are used to harm. Bills like S.6 needlessly divide us and divert us from that important mission for little to no gain. In the end, S.6 violates the trust placed in me to prevent unnecessary erosio n of Vermonters’ most sacred rights and I thus cannot support it.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.