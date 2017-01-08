Bernie Briefing: Sanders presses Jan. 15 ‘day of action’

With the change in the calendar, Sanders now appears to want to conquer every other medium.
The former Democratic presidential candidate, targeting Republican plans to cut the Affordable Care Act and other health care subsidies, is tapping a variety of outlets to sound the alarm — and promote a nationwide series of Jan. 15 “day of action” protests.
“Millions of Americans voted for Donald Trump after he promised not to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid,” Sanders has written to congressional colleagues in a letter also signed by Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. “He must be held to his promises and should veto any legislation which cuts these vital and necessary health programs.”
To publicize the point, the Vermonter is taking to the airwaves, be it through interviews last week with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and NPR’s David Greene or a prime-time CNN “town hall” coming Monday night.
“I happen to believe that the Democratic Party has been not doing a good job in terms of communicating with people in cities, in towns and in rural America, all over this country,” Sanders told NPR.
That’s why the newly named “chair of outreach” for Senate Democrats walked into his chamber last week with a poster board bearing a blowup of the 2015 @realDonaldTrump tweet “I was the first & only potential GOP candidate to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid.”
“Either Donald Trump lied to the American people,” Sanders told his colleagues, “or he’s got to say that he will veto any cuts to Medicare, Medicaid or Social Security.”
That’s when the copy-and-paste placard went viral.
Reported NBC: “Bernie Sanders Makes Big Statement With Oversized Trump Tweet.”
And U.S. News & World Report: “Bernie Sanders Is an Internet Sensation Once Again Because of a Poster Board.”
And Time: “Here Are the Most Hilarious Memes of Bernie Sanders’ Giant Donald Trump Tweet Poster.”
“While Sanders relied on the giant poster in service of his argument challenging the plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act,” the latter story noted, “the opportunity spotters of the internet used the photo to find the humor in the situation by turning the canvas into their own lighthearted jokes about everything from shirtless Sting to Cecil the Lion.”
The question now: Who’ll have the last laugh?
“Activism means participating in the political process, rallying the American people to stand up and fight for what they believe in,” Sanders told NPR. “We’ve got to get out there.”
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Bernie Briefing: Sanders presses Jan. 15 ‘day of action’"
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Nine year old dies from tonsillectomy… interesting discussion going on there.
http://www.regaltribune.com/nine-year-old-girl-dies-after-doctor-performs-routine-tonsillectomy/27977/