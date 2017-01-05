Shumlin’s official portrait unveiled

Moments after delivering his farewell speech Wednesday, Gov. Peter Shumlin, his family, members of his administration gathered in the ceremonial office to unveil his official portrait.

State Curator David Schutz introduced the portrait as Shumlin’s “visual legacy.”

“This is how the governor will be visualized long after he no longer looks like this,” Schutz said. “This will be his Dorian Gray portrait.”

Middlesex artist August Burns, who specializes in portraiture and figurative art, completed the work. Her work has been displayed extensively around the state, including in the capitol complex galleries.

“We’re delighted because we have an original August Burns in the Statehouse collection, a true work of art,” Schutz said.

Burns depicted the outgoing governor in an introspective pose, head slightly bowed, arms crossed.

She told onlookers she was struck by the vulnerability required to serve in top leadership positions.

“I’m hoping that this portrait captures not only Peter Shumlin,” Burns said, “but the strength, that inner strength that’s universal to all good people who step forward and try to make the world better for everyone.”

Burns noted she is the fourteenth woman to paint an official portrait for the Statehouse collection.

“For those of you that think that’s a lot, there are 81 portraits,” she said, noting that at the current rate, it would take 200 years for female artists to reach gender parity in the collection.

Shumlin thanked Burns for the portrait, which was sponsored by several of his key political supporters, including renewable energy developer David Blittersdorf, New England car dealership mogul Ernie Boch, Jr. as well as Mary Powell, CEO of Green Mountain Power, and Comcast.

The governor credited his wife, Katie Hunt, with selecting Burns as the artist for the painting.

“I’m not going to be hanging around looking for that chicken supper, when I go, I go,” Shumlin said. “If you ever want to have a moment to reflect, come on up and check out the portrait.”

The painting is displayed outside the ceremonial office in the Statehouse.