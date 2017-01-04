High court unanimously blocks Shumlin from naming new justice

The Vermont Supreme Court has ruled unanimously to block outgoing Gov. Peter Shumlin from appointing a new high court justice to fill a future vacancy.

Minutes after Shumlin delivered his farewell address Wednesday afternoon, the five-member court issued a decision finding that the governor does not have the authority to name a new member to the court.

Shumlin, a Democrat, intended to appoint a successor to Justice John Dooley, who announced in September that he will step down when his term expires in April.

The court on Tuesday heard a challenge to the appointment brought by Rep. Don Turner, R-Milton, and Sen. Joe Benning, R-Caledonia.

