High court unanimously blocks Shumlin from naming new justice

Minutes after Shumlin delivered his farewell address Wednesday afternoon, the five-member court issued a decision finding that the governor does not have the authority to name a new member to the court.
Shumlin, a Democrat, intended to appoint a successor to Justice John Dooley, who announced in September that he will step down when his term expires in April.
The court on Tuesday heard a challenge to the appointment brought by Rep. Don Turner, R-Milton, and Sen. Joe Benning, R-Caledonia.
This story will be updated.
Rep. Turner led, those not paralyzed by fear followed, and a wrong was ultimately corrected. Lesson for the Republican minority: see what’s possible when you ignore your detractors and stand up for what’s right? Show strength and unity, adopt this as the new “Vermont Way” and the voters will follow.
That is the Shumlin legacy. A question that is so simple – most of us know the result yet we waste a lot of time and money explaining to him the obvious. This and VT health disconnect are two glaring examples.
Don’t forget EB-5!!! Great job Rep. Turner. It’s also nice to see that our judges at very reasonable on something like this too. There is still hope. A great day for Vermont