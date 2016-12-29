We made it, thanks to you!

By supporting a local, trusted news source, you are helping to keep Vermonters informed. VTDigger publishes in-depth, daily news about topics you care about, including politics, health care, education, energy and the environment, criminal justice and business. VTDigger expanded in the past year to deepen coverage of local communities in Chittenden, Windham, Bennington and Rutland counties.
We appreciate that readers support VTDigger’s mission to hold public officials accountable, fill gaps in the media landscape and explain complex public policy matters. We strive to be rigorous, thorough and fair-minded in our coverage.
We are delighted to end our annual fund campaign early. This couldn’t have happened without your generosity. Gifts at every level helped us to reach this goal.
We also appreciate the matching gifts pledged to us from generous large donors. The Girlfriends for VTDigger and Boyfriends for VTDigger campaigns, for example, drew 100 contributors.
We are also grateful to the Knight Foundation for a $25,000 grant that readers matched in just three days with donations of $1,000 or less. The Knight Foundation has been a longtime financial supporter of VTDigger as part of its commitment to journalism that strengthens communities. The foundation’s help over the years has made all the difference.
And many, many thanks to Peter Miller, whose gift of 50 photographs in memory of the late Fred Tuttle helped us to remind folks of the power of individual political action.
There is still time to donate in 2016. By doing so, you will join a growing roster of people who care about where our democracy is headed. We hope you’ll join us if you haven’t already.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
It is we the readers and supporters who should “thank” Vt Digger.
How different Vermont would be without this on-line news and commentary venue.
I don’t know whether it is good or bad, but the first email of the day I open is Digger.
May 2017 be as informative and as engaging as 2016!