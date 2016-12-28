 

Hundreds respond to Shumlin’s offer of pardon for pot possession

Dec. 28, 2016, 4:50 am by Leave a Comment
Outgoing Gov. Peter Shumlin has little more than a week left in office. But he plans to consider hundreds of applications for pardons before he goes.

Earlier this month, Shumlin announced that he would offer pardons small marijuana possession convictions to people who have not been charged with felonies for other crimes.

The response was considerable: The office received 460 applications in just over two weeks, according to spokesperson Scott Coriell. The application period closed Dec. 25.

The governor’s staff will collaborate with other agencies, including the Vermont Crime Information Center, to review each application.

Coriell said Tuesday he does not “expect we will have any issues processing all of the applications” by Shumlin’s last day in office next week. Gov.-elect Phil Scott will be sworn in Jan. 5.

Shumlin will likely issue pardons next week, Coriell said.

Possession of small amounts of marijuana was decriminalized in Vermont in 2013. People who were convicted of possession of less than an ounce can go through a court process to have the charge expunged from their record.

“As we see legalization happening in Massachusetts and Maine and a number of other states, you have to ask the question, if it’s going to be legal to buy in so many states now across America, why would we still be punishing the folks that got convicted for an ounce or less, you know, many years ago,” Shumlin said earlier this month.

Filed Under: Courts & Corrections Tagged With: ,
Elizabeth Hewitt

Elizabeth Hewitt is the criminal justice reporter for VTDigger. She grew up in central Vermont and holds a graduate degree in magazine journalism from New York University. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter @emhew

Latest stories by Elizabeth

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

1000

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.

Privacy policy
wpDiscuz
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Hundreds respond to Shumlin’s offer of pardon for pot possessio..."